XG perform for 50,000 fans at Tokyo Dome for World Tour Finale. Total attendance for the world tour reached 400,000!

MUMBAI: On May 14, girl group XG held the final performance of their "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'" at Tokyo Dome, in front of approximately 50,000 fans with their first-ever performance at the iconic venue.

The world tour, which began in May 2024, spanned 35 cities across 18 countries and regions and taking in 47 performances, with nearly all shows selling out - a testament to XG's global popularity. Following their acclaimed performances at Coachella 2025 in April, where they reached #2 on X's worldwide trends and received high praise from both domestic and international media, tickets for this triumphant Tokyo Dome show sold out immediately.

Greeted by thunderous cheers from the 50,000 strong audience, XG appeared in red, opening with "HESONOO + X-GENE" from their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA." They captivated the crowd with a dynamic dance performance of "SHINOBI," first unveiled at Coachella, and mesmerized the audience with their performance of "HOWLING," the lead track from their 2nd Mini Album.

During "GRL GVNG" - which made history as the first weekly #1 by a Japanese artist on Billboard's "Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter" chart, the group electrified the crowd with a stunning choreo performance. The audience erupted when XG performed "UNDEFEATED," their collaboration with FPS game "VALORANT," for the first time on the world tour.

The energetic performances of danceable tracks "TGIF" and "IYKYK" created a sense of unity unique to Tokyo Dome. The show continued with debut single "Tippy Toes," followed by "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT," and "IN THE RAIN," where the group used umbrellas in a technically challenging choreo that mesmerized fans. XG then performed "XG MOVE #1," the first content the group released to the world before their debut. This flawless dance performance by the then-unknown girls had piqued viewers' interest and created high expectations for the new group. As "XG MOVE #1" had never been performed at any previous XG live show, it received the biggest cheers of the night.

In "SHOW YOU CAN," MAYA and COCONA demonstrated their skillful rap abilities with perfectly synchronized mic relays. The audience was further surprised by JURIN and HARVEY performing [XG TAPE #1] Chill Bill, and CHISA, HINATA, and JURIA performing [XG VOX #1] Peaches, showcasing the group's core rap and vocal talents. They maintained peak energy through performances of "SHOOTING STAR," XG's first all-rap song "WOKE UP" which went viral worldwide, and "IS THIS LOVE," the global campaign song for Shiseido's "Anessa" that is currently trending on social media.

After the encore performance of "NEW DANCE," HARVEY stated: "This stage, that we've all been dreaming of since our trainee days. We're truly happy to be here so we can brag to our future selves with all of you ALPHAZ! We hope to spend time with each and every one of you, having fun to the point of forgetting ourselves, so let's have fun!" COCONA added, "Traveling the world on this world tour and connecting with so many ALPHAZ and people worldwide through XG's music has filled me with such gratitude. I'm so grateful to share this moment with ALPHAZ!" HINATA then announced, "Today, we're delivering this song to you all for the first time, which incorporates the precious moments we spent with ALPHAZ throughout our journey around the world this past year. We're truly happy to share this song with ALPHAZ from around the world, and with all of you ALPHAZ here right now!" before premiering their 6th Single "MILLION PLACES," released that day.

The performance of this song, which celebrates the special journey created with ALPHAZ (the collective name for XG fans) across borders and distances during the world tour, filled the venue with warmth and emotion. During "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" and the popular "MASCARA," members performed upon spaceship floats, matching the design of the official light sticks which sparkled around the venue.

COCONA tearfully said: "Thank you so much for creating such a wonderful spectace! I told my mom when I was 11 that I would play Tokyo Dome, and now I'm truly happy to have met such a wonderful team, the best team, and ALPHAZ. Mom, Dad, I'm on stage! XG will become even bigger artists who can perform live in space, so please continue to support us." Members embraced each other during this emotional moment.

The approximately 2.5 hour concert featured 23 songs and concluded with "LEFT RIGHT," which made history as the first song by Japanese female artists to enter the U.S. "Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart" and set a record for Asian girl groups with 13 consecutive weeks on the chart.

The performance was a fitting finale to the year-long world tour, delivering maximum excitement and emotion. The "MILLION PLACES" music video documenting the world tour journey was also released yesterday and is available for viewing.

In just three years since their debut, XG has realized dreams of a "World Tour," "Coachella," and "Tokyo Dome" in rapid succession. Fans can continue to expect great things as they aim for even greater heights.

XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL" FINAL Landing at TOKYO DOME

Setlist:

HESONOO & X-GENE

SHINOBI

HOWLING

GRL GVNG

UNDEFEATED

TGIF

IYKYK

Tippy Toes

SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT

IN THE RAIN

XG MOVE #1

SHOW YOU CAN

[XG TAPE #1] Chill Bill

[XG VOX #1] Peaches

SHOOTING STAR

WOKE UP

PUPPET SHOW

IS THIS LOVE

NEW DANCE (Encore 1)

MILLION PLACES (Encore 2)

WINTER WITHOUT YOU (Encore 3)

MASCARA (Encore 4)

LEFT RIGHT (Encore 5)

XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL"

https://xgalx.com/xg/tour/thefirsthowl/

XG 6th Single 'MILLION PLACES'

Released: May 14, 2025

Available as: CD BOX/DIGITAL

Music Video:

https://youtu.be/c5Fc6r4A9d8

Special Website:

https://xg-millionplaces.com/