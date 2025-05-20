Three Years in the making - The honest journey behind ‘Sunflowers & Dreams’

MUMBAI: Written over three transformative years, these six songs were born directly from lived experiences — the electric rush of a first love, the slow collapse of a romance burdened by trauma, and the bittersweet taste of memories that linger even after everything falls apart.

"I don’t sit down and write songs for the sake of it," the artist shares.

"I write after experiencing an event or a moment that really moves me. Every track is a snapshot of those real emotions."

From the innocent butterflies of early love to the darker moments of fear, insecurity, and heartbreak, Sunflowers & Dreams doesn’t shy away

The Visuals: A Story Within a Story

The visual storytelling behind the EP is just as thoughtful. Produced by Platmine Studio,

"Young Again" was Executed by Abhas Rawat & directed by Garvit Arora in Delhi, *showcasing Max's different tales of his life when he was 15, 18 and 21.

He balled out as he was always sporty and fit, his 18 was knocked out by his girlfriends and rare nights in the dance clubs* :/*

Super Rocker always got quick and kept on changing his cities as those moody skies. As he was 21, he had his Knife And The Only Gun saying that he made his Beliefs Sharper like a Knife, and a Body stronger like a Gun.

Broken Apart he then promises to Never Love Again as an ode to protect himself, but will he be able to do it ?*

"Gum Gaye", shot in the serene coastal town of Alibag, was crafted by Rambo Kherwal and his Mumbai-based team — giving the song a backdrop as heartfelt and raw as the music itself.

*It's all about getting lost with someone special in the sailing boat of your life.

It says, it's fine to get lost in the thin air and not to think about tomorrow or the next hour because at the end of the day it's all those beautiful memories that you will stitch with your heart & take it to your deathbed when you sleep.

A huge part of what makes Sunflowers & Dreams sound so clean yet emotionally textured is the work done at Platmine Studio. It’s where emotion met precision — helping shape every layer of the EP’s production while keeping the artist’s original vision intact. Platmine has become a trusted creative partner for indie musicians looking to keep things authentic.

What’s Next?

The journey isn’t ending here.

With dreams of taking Sunflowers & Dreams on a tour across India's most beautiful small towns — Nainital, Pondicherry, Shillong, Manali — the artist aims to bring these songs straight to the hearts that need them most.

And there’s more music on the horizon too: new singles inspired by heartbreak, self-discovery, travel, and life itself — a fresh chapter after the bloom and the fall.

If Sunflowers & Dreams taught us anything, it’s this:

Sometimes you have to break a little to dream again.

So, make a move, go find what makes you guys lost, adore the moment, fall, get up again and live it like never before .

Stream the EP on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2a68L8RgeJDAwvShVzaKGH?si=7aYzLF6mSI2u0_pqEsQpIA