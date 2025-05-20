Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for Maple Leafs Game amid speculation over Diddy allegations

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber made a public appearance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night to support the Toronto Maple Leafs as they faced the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.

The couple, who were spotted during the game broadcast and featured on the NHL’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, appeared spirited despite the team’s crushing 6-1 loss. Hailey showed her team pride in full Maple Leafs gear, while Justin stood out in a neon orange outfit, even donning sunglasses at one point.

“Hailey and @justinbieber are cheering on the blue and white in #Game7!” read the NHL’s post.

Justin also shared moments from the game on Instagram, posting photos of him and Hailey walking to their seats and cheering from the stands. Despite the disappointing outcome for the Leafs, the “Peaches” singer remained optimistic.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” he wrote. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

Their night out comes just days after Justin’s team addressed mounting speculation about his past interactions with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Rumors had circulated online, suggesting that Justin, during his teenage years, may have been one of the alleged victims of the music mogul.

A representative for Justin told TMZ on Thursday: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources further clarified that any public appearances Justin made with Combs as a teen were “performative,” and that he was only friends with Combs’ sons. They stated that Combs never sexually or otherwise abused the pop star.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber stirred speculation last week with a cryptic Instagram Story. She posted an image from an old notebook labeled with her maiden name, “Baldwin,” showing a handwritten note that read: “Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it.” The post, now expired, has fueled concerns from fans about Justin’s current mental and emotional state.

Still, the couple appeared united and in good spirits during their recent date night, choosing to focus on their shared love for hockey and each other.