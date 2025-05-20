RadioandMusic
News |  20 May 2025 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

‘Chasin Light’ by Sahana Naresh is the existential Indie Bop you didn't know you needed

MUMBAI: Have you ever stood in your room, phone in hand, mid-scroll, and suddenly asked yourself: Wait... what am I even doing here? If so, Chasin Light, the upcoming release by indie singer-songwriter Sahana Naresh, might just be your new favorite anthem.

Chasin Light is a melodic meditation on modern-day drifting—the kind that pairs beautifully with moody sunsets, rainy car rides, or those late-night conversations with your most introspective friend (even if that friend is just your own overthinking brain). Sahana's voice is both haunting and healing, gliding over hypnotic indie-pop production like a thought you can’t quite shake. The track balances introspection with hope—a feeling best described as “emotional GPS calibration.”

With roots in Chennai and a soul steeped in multilingual, genre-fluid expression, Sahana is carving out a space where vulnerability meets groove. Her earlier works like Vaari Vaari and Only Constant is Change proved she could blend storytelling with sonics—Chasin Light takes that emotional fluency to another level.

Sahana has opened for Emmy Award-winning comedian Vir Das at two of his shows in Bangalore. Her single Raat Katewas sync-licensed for the Canadian TV show Potluck Ladies, and she also performed at the All About Music Conference in 2022.

Add Chasin Light to your playlist if you’ve ever:
* Had a main character moment while looking out a bus window
* Wondered if you’re chasing dreams or just chasing your tail
* Wanted to cry, then dance, then cry again
Between sync deals, surf festival gigs, and opening for Vir Das, Sahana’s journey is just getting brighter. Chasin Light is a flashlight for anyone fumbling through life’s in-betweens.

Stream 'Chasin Light' on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0IpbQtzgjsUPCk8SdJ1HST?si=m7VdJko9Tj6EVj_ELxE-TA

