Welcome back to the Jungle: Guns N' Roses set Mumbai on fire after 13 Years

MUMBAI: After a staggering 13-year hiatus, the hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses returned to India — and their comeback was nothing short of explosive. At Mumbai’s sprawling racecourse, transformed into a temple of rock, Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and their powerhouse crew unleashed a performance so electric, it could’ve powered the city itself.

No warm-up, no pleasantries - the band dove straight in with the anthemic ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, a sonic sucker-punch that sent the crowd into overdrive. Axl, ever the firestarter, commanded the stage with signature swagger, while Slash shredded with such blistering precision, it felt like his solos could tear through metal.

The Mumbai crowd - loud, loyal, and gloriously unhinged - matched the band’s intensity beat for beat. Feeding off the energy, Axl fired shoutouts like, “It’s good to see you again, Mumbai!” as the band rolled out hit after hit: ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine,’ ‘Live and Let Die,’ ‘You Could Be Mine’ - each one greeted like a spiritual anthem.

Then came the emotional peak: ‘November Rain.’ As Axl took to the piano and those iconic chords echoed through the night, a sea of phone lights replaced lighters, casting a dreamlike glow over thousands. It was pure nostalgia — and rock ’n’ roll magic.

But this was no autopilot show. The synergy on stage was electric - Duff grooved with calm authority, Fortus blazed on guitar, and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese added depth and flair. Isaac Carpenter, behind the drums, kept the whole machine roaring forward without a stutter.

As the night neared its end, Axl smirked, “Mumbai, are you ready for one more?”

The answer was obvious - and so came the grand finale: ‘Paradise City.’ The crowd erupted. Tens of thousands belted out every lyric, hearts pounding, fists in the air. It was a glorious, feral exhale of rock fury.

To seal the night, the band returned for a final bow - tossing worn merch into the crowd like relics from a holy rite. Shirts, towels, even bandanas were snatched up like treasure, leaving behind dazed smiles and lifelong memories.

Guns N’ Roses didn’t just play Mumbai - they conquered it. This wasn’t just a concert. It was a resurrection, a celebration, a reminder that legends never truly fade — they just come back louder.

