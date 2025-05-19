Prabhu Deva’s Petta rap premieres in Hindi exclusively on Ultra Play from May 21

MUMBAI: Petta Rap, the vibrant Tamil-language romantic action-comedy musical starring Prabhu Deva and Vedhika, is all set to reach new audiences as it makes its exclusive Hindi-language debut on Ultra Play on May 21, 2025.

Directed by S.J. Sinu and produced by Jobi P. Sam, Petta Rap follows the story of Balasubramaniam (Prabhu Deva), a middle-class man who once dreamed of stardom. After a string of failures, he gives up—until he reconnects with Janaki (Vedhika), a pop star from his past. Their unexpected reunion sets the stage for a heartwarming, music-filled journey of second chances.

With its mix of dance, romance, humor, and emotion, the film showcases Prabhu Deva’s iconic moves and charm in a whole new light—now accessible to Hindi-speaking audiences across the country.

Ultra Play, a platform dedicated to Hindi content, will exclusively stream the Hindi version of Petta Rap starting May 21, 2025.

Get ready to groove to a new beat .