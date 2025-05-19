RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 May 2025 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

Prabhu Deva’s Petta rap premieres in Hindi exclusively on Ultra Play from May 21

MUMBAI: Petta Rap, the vibrant Tamil-language romantic action-comedy musical starring Prabhu Deva and Vedhika, is all set to reach new audiences as it makes its exclusive Hindi-language debut on Ultra Play on May 21, 2025.

Directed by S.J. Sinu and produced by Jobi P. Sam, Petta Rap follows the story of Balasubramaniam (Prabhu Deva), a middle-class man who once dreamed of stardom. After a string of failures, he gives up—until he reconnects with Janaki (Vedhika), a pop star from his past. Their unexpected reunion sets the stage for a heartwarming, music-filled journey of second chances.

With its mix of dance, romance, humor, and emotion, the film showcases Prabhu Deva’s iconic moves and charm in a whole new light—now accessible to Hindi-speaking audiences across the country.

Ultra Play, a platform dedicated to Hindi content, will exclusively stream the Hindi version of Petta Rap starting May 21, 2025.

Get ready to groove to a new beat .

Tags
Prabhu Deva Songs music
Related news
 | 20 May 2025

XG perform for 50,000 fans at Tokyo Dome for World Tour Finale. Total attendance for the world tour reached 400,000!

MUMBAI: On May 14, girl group XG held the final performance of their "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'" at Tokyo Dome, in front of approximately 50,000 fans with their first-ever performance at the iconic venue.

read more
 | 20 May 2025

‘Chasin Light’ by Sahana Naresh is the existential Indie Bop you didn't know you needed

MUMBAI: Have you ever stood in your room, phone in hand, mid-scroll, and suddenly asked yourself: Wait... what am I even doing here? If so, Chasin Light, the upcoming release by indie singer-songwriter Sahana Naresh, might just be your new favorite anthem.

read more
 | 20 May 2025

Three Years in the making - The honest journey behind ‘Sunflowers & Dreams’

MUMBAI: Written over three transformative years, these six songs were born directly from lived experiences — the electric rush of a first love, the slow collapse of a romance burdened by trauma, and the bittersweet taste of memories that linger even after everything falls apart.

read more
 | 20 May 2025

Drake jokes about a “Bieber Curse” after $1M Maple Leafs Loss, voices support for Tory Lanez

MUMBAI: Following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ crushing 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, Canadian rapper Drake lightheartedly shifted blame for the loss from himself to fellow pop star Justin Bieber.

read more
 | 20 May 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for Maple Leafs Game amid speculation over Diddy allegations

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber made a public appearance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night to support the Toronto Maple Leafs as they faced the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.

read more

RnM Biz

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Drake jokes about a “Bieber Curse” after $1M Maple Leafs Loss, voices support for Tory Lanez

MUMBAI: Following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ crushing 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, Canadian rapper Drake lightheartedly shifted blame...read more

2
‘Chasin Light’ by Sahana Naresh is the existential Indie Bop you didn't know you needed

MUMBAI: Have you ever stood in your room, phone in hand, mid-scroll, and suddenly asked yourself: Wait... what am I even doing here? If so, Chasin...read more

3
Three Years in the making - The honest journey behind ‘Sunflowers & Dreams’

MUMBAI: Written over three transformative years, these six songs were born directly from lived experiences — the electric rush of a first love, the...read more

4
XG perform for 50,000 fans at Tokyo Dome for World Tour Finale. Total attendance for the world tour reached 400,000!

MUMBAI: On May 14, girl group XG held the final performance of their "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'" at Tokyo Dome, in front of approximately...read more

5
Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for Maple Leafs Game amid speculation over Diddy allegations

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber made a public appearance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night to support the Toronto Maple...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games