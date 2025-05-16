Scotty McCreery kicks off the summer with latest single 'Bottle Rockets' featuring Hootie and The Blowfish out now

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country music hitmaker, Scotty McCreery, is ready to kick-off the summer with the release of his breezy new single, “Bottle Rockets,” featuring the iconic Hootie and The Blowfish, out now. The track, co-written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld and produced by Rogers, takes us back to the carefree teenage days of summer. North Carolina native McCreery called on his South Carolina neighbors, Hootie & The Blowfish, who recorded a new version of their mega-hit “Hold My Hand” for the track, to join him in reflecting on the simpler times.

"This song takes me back to those summers of having fun with no responsibilities with good times and good tunes. For me growing up in the Carolinas, Hootie & the Blowfish were just massive and such a huge part of great summers growing up. That's what this song ‘Bottle Rockets’ is about."

-Scotty McCreery

LISTEN: “Bottle Rockets” Featuring Hootie & The Blowfish

Next week, McCreery will be headed overseas to the United Kingdom for five headlining shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London with Caylee Hammack as his opening act. Fans will then be able to see him stateside in Nashville, TN where he will be on-stage at the Grand Ole Opry on June 4th and performing during CMA Music Festival in Nissan Stadium on June 5th. McCreery will tour at fairs and festivals throughout the summer. This Fall, he will be co-headlining the Two for the Road Tour alongside Dustin Lynch. The tour is set to kick-off on November 6th in Saginaw, MI.

Recently, McCreery announced the expanded version of his career-changing album, Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, available on June 20th. The album features four additional tracks not included on the original album – acoustic versions of the album’s three No. 1 singles plus fan favorite, “Still.” It will be available for a limited time on platinum-colored double vinyl exclusively through Amazon.com and on CD through his website.