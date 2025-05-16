RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 May 2025 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Scotty McCreery kicks off the summer with latest single 'Bottle Rockets' featuring Hootie and The Blowfish out now

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country music hitmaker, Scotty McCreery, is ready to kick-off the summer with the release of his breezy new single, “Bottle Rockets,” featuring the iconic Hootie and The Blowfish, out now. The track, co-written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld and produced by Rogers, takes us back to the carefree teenage days of summer. North Carolina native McCreery called on his South Carolina neighbors, Hootie & The Blowfish, who recorded a new version of their mega-hit “Hold My Hand” for the track, to join him in reflecting on the simpler times.

"This song takes me back to those summers of having fun with no responsibilities with good times and good tunes. For me growing up in the Carolinas, Hootie & the Blowfish were just massive and such a huge part of great summers growing up. That's what this song ‘Bottle Rockets’ is about."
-Scotty McCreery

LISTEN: “Bottle Rockets” Featuring Hootie & The Blowfish

Next week, McCreery will be headed overseas to the United Kingdom for five headlining shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London with Caylee Hammack as his opening act. Fans will then be able to see him stateside in Nashville, TN where he will be on-stage at the Grand Ole Opry on June 4th and performing during CMA Music Festival in Nissan Stadium on June 5th.  McCreery will tour at fairs and festivals throughout the summer. This Fall, he will be co-headlining the Two for the Road Tour alongside Dustin Lynch. The tour is set to kick-off on November 6th in Saginaw, MI.

Recently, McCreery announced the expanded version of his career-changing album, Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, available on June 20th. The album features four additional tracks not included on the original album – acoustic versions of the album’s three No. 1 singles plus fan favorite, “Still.” It will be available for a limited time on platinum-colored double vinyl exclusively through Amazon.com and on CD through his website.

Tags
music McCreery Seasons Change
Related news
 | 16 May 2025

Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the underground talent delivers an intoxicating fusion of house and modern pop.

read more
 | 16 May 2025

NOCUI returns with emotionally-charged 3-track EP 'Club Exit'

MUMBAI: Following the success of recent singles ‘High Hopes’ and ‘House of Cards’, DJ/producer, NOCUI, returns with his striking new EP CLUB EXIT - a slick, emotionally charged statement that sees the Berlin-based artist sharpen his focus, expand his sonic palette, and take a decisive step forwar

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Hanita Bhambri's debut album 'Shoharat' is out now: A powerful unveiling of truth, fight, and artistic triumph

MUMBAI: Hanita Bhambri, previously known for her soulful indie-pop sound, has transformed her artistry with the release of her groundbreaking ‘dark pop’ debut album, "Shoharat".

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex trafficking allegations in federal court.

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged 2023 nightclub assault

MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took place in February 2023, British authorities confirmed on Thursday.

read more

RnM Biz

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the...read more

2
Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex...read more

3
OC Rewind Fest brings synth, suds and sun to Huntington Beach, CA this September

MUMBAI: Ready to relive the best of the 1980s?read more

4
Xin Liu ignites the dance floor with bold new EP, 'Passion' co- created with 88RISING

MUMBAI: World-renowned singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU makes a bold return with a brand new EP, “Passion,” in collaboration with 88rising...read more

5
Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged 2023 nightclub assault

MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games