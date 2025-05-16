RSCL and VASSY drop ‘Beg’, a sun-drenched summer anthem on Gemstone Records

MUMBAI: Turning up the heat on Gemstone Records this month is rising Dutch producer RSCL, who joins forces with multi-platinum powerhouse vocalist VASSY for their new single, ‘Beg’. A high-voltage dance-pop anthem. ‘Beg’ strikes the perfect balance between festival-ready energy and mainstream radio appeal, landing just in time to become the ultimate summer soundtrack.
Reinforcing Gemstone’s growing reputation for melodic, crossover-friendly cuts that still pack a punch on the dancefloor. ‘Beg’ is tailor-made for golden-hour drives, summer flings, and that euphoric first drop on the mainstage. Anchored by RSCL’s signature clean house grooves and elevated by VASSY’s unmistakable vocal flair, ‘Beg’ channels the spirit of modern dance-pop with an irresistible hook that begs to be belted out - from sunroofs to festival crowds - this one’s destined for replay.
Download/Stream: https://revr.ec/BEG
Franklin van Beek, better known as RSCL (pronounced rascal), has built a reputation for his sharp, polished productions and melodic sensibility. With releases on labels like Spinnin’ Records and Casablanca Records, as well as collaborations alongside the likes of Jake Shore, Mr. Belt & Wezol and remixing the likes of Hardwell, RSCL continues to evolve his sound with style and finesse on ‘Beg.’
Joining him is iconic singer-songwriter VASSY, whose distinctive voice and songwriting have fuelled multiple chart-topping hits, thanks to her platinum-selling collaborations with David Guetta, Tiësto, and Afrojack. On ‘Beg’, VASSY delivers a compelling performance, shifting effortlessly from raw vulnerability to euphoric release, reminding us why her voice continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
RSCL x VASSY ‘Beg’ is out now via Gemstone Records.
MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more
Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more
MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more
MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more
MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more
MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex...read more
MUMBAI: Ready to relive the best of the 1980s?read more
MUMBAI: World-renowned singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU makes a bold return with a brand new EP, “Passion,” in collaboration with 88rising...read more
MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took...read more