News |  16 May 2025 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

RSCL and VASSY drop ‘Beg’, a sun-drenched summer anthem on Gemstone Records

MUMBAI: Turning up the heat on Gemstone Records this month is rising Dutch producer RSCL, who joins forces with multi-platinum powerhouse vocalist VASSY for their new single, ‘Beg’. A high-voltage dance-pop anthem. ‘Beg’ strikes the perfect balance between festival-ready energy and mainstream radio appeal, landing just in time to become the ultimate summer soundtrack.

Reinforcing Gemstone’s growing reputation for melodic, crossover-friendly cuts that still pack a punch on the dancefloor. ‘Beg’ is tailor-made for golden-hour drives, summer flings, and that euphoric first drop on the mainstage. Anchored by RSCL’s signature clean house grooves and elevated by VASSY’s unmistakable vocal flair, ‘Beg’ channels the spirit of modern dance-pop with an irresistible hook that begs to be belted out - from sunroofs to festival crowds - this one’s destined for replay.

Download/Stream: https://revr.ec/BEG

www.gemstonerec.com

Franklin van Beek, better known as RSCL (pronounced rascal), has built a reputation for his sharp, polished productions and melodic sensibility. With releases on labels like Spinnin’ Records and Casablanca Records, as well as collaborations alongside the likes of Jake Shore, Mr. Belt & Wezol and remixing the likes of Hardwell, RSCL continues to evolve his sound with style and finesse on ‘Beg.’

Joining him is iconic singer-songwriter VASSY, whose distinctive voice and songwriting have fuelled multiple chart-topping hits, thanks to her platinum-selling collaborations with David Guetta, Tiësto, and Afrojack. On ‘Beg’, VASSY delivers a compelling performance, shifting effortlessly from raw vulnerability to euphoric release, reminding us why her voice continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

RSCL x VASSY ‘Beg’ is out now via Gemstone Records.

