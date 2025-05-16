Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the underground talent delivers an intoxicating fusion of house and modern pop. Listen [HERE].

Of the track, Superlate says, "‘Solo Raver’ is my ode to nightfall dancefloors. It hits you in the belly right away, blending the hard bounce of Daft Punk with the dreamy spaciness of Tame Impala. It's the kinda street swagger inducing tune that people will enjoy in these hot months and I love it to bits."

The ‘Solo Raver’ single is a shimmering showcase of Superlate’s signature sound. atmospheric guitars. Featuring the soulful vocals of Kate Bond, the single sets the tone for a breakout year, with Superlate slated to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in his hometown of Liverpool.

Superlate’s journey began behind closed doors at a young age. Obsessed with crafting beats in his bedroom, the vision was crystalised during a life-changing set by dance legends Faithless at Boardmasters Festival. The soon-to-be core memory ignited his passion for the euphoric energy of the sundowner slot, the moment just before the night explodes into rhythm.

Earlier this year, Superlate dropped the radiant single ‘Better Than You’, featuring Liverpudlian singer Jazmine Johnson. The track married emotional depth with crystalline dancefloor energy. “My music is all about evolution,” says Superlate. “I’ve always respected artists who push their sound forward rather than repeating the same formula. I want my listeners to be part of that journey, to explore with me, and hopefully, they enjoy the ride.”

Originally from the Cornish coast, his seaside upbringing runs through the evolution of his sound: breezy, expansive, and deeply emotive. His breakout single ‘Diamonds’, featuring R&B artist Immi Dash, caught the attention of BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Jack Saunders, who dubbed it a “special track.” He followed with ‘Barbados’, a genre-blending collaboration with multi-instrumentalist producer Youngr, further cementing his position as one of the UK’s most promising emerging talents.