RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 May 2025 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the underground talent delivers an intoxicating fusion of house and modern pop. Listen [HERE].

Of the track, Superlate says, "‘Solo Raver’ is my ode to nightfall dancefloors. It hits you in the belly right away, blending the hard bounce of Daft Punk with the dreamy spaciness of Tame Impala. It's the kinda street swagger inducing tune that people will enjoy in these hot months and I love it to bits."

The ‘Solo Raver’ single is a shimmering showcase of Superlate’s signature sound. atmospheric guitars. Featuring the soulful vocals of Kate Bond, the single sets the tone for a breakout year, with Superlate slated to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in his hometown of Liverpool.

Superlate’s journey began behind closed doors at a young age. Obsessed with crafting beats in his bedroom, the vision was crystalised during a life-changing set by dance legends Faithless at Boardmasters Festival. The soon-to-be core memory ignited his passion for the euphoric energy of the sundowner slot, the moment just before the night explodes into rhythm.

Earlier this year, Superlate dropped the radiant single ‘Better Than You’, featuring Liverpudlian singer Jazmine Johnson. The track married emotional depth with crystalline dancefloor energy. “My music is all about evolution,” says Superlate. “I’ve always respected artists who push their sound forward rather than repeating the same formula. I want my listeners to be part of that journey, to explore with me, and hopefully, they enjoy the ride.”

Originally from the Cornish coast, his seaside upbringing runs through the evolution of his sound: breezy, expansive, and deeply emotive. His breakout single ‘Diamonds’, featuring R&B artist Immi Dash, caught the attention of BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Jack Saunders, who dubbed it a “special track.” He followed with ‘Barbados’, a genre-blending collaboration with multi-instrumentalist producer Youngr, further cementing his position as one of the UK’s most promising emerging talents.

Tags
Superlate Solo Raver music Songs
Related news
 | 16 May 2025

NOCUI returns with emotionally-charged 3-track EP 'Club Exit'

MUMBAI: Following the success of recent singles ‘High Hopes’ and ‘House of Cards’, DJ/producer, NOCUI, returns with his striking new EP CLUB EXIT - a slick, emotionally charged statement that sees the Berlin-based artist sharpen his focus, expand his sonic palette, and take a decisive step forwar

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Hanita Bhambri's debut album 'Shoharat' is out now: A powerful unveiling of truth, fight, and artistic triumph

MUMBAI: Hanita Bhambri, previously known for her soulful indie-pop sound, has transformed her artistry with the release of her groundbreaking ‘dark pop’ debut album, "Shoharat".

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex trafficking allegations in federal court.

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged 2023 nightclub assault

MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took place in February 2023, British authorities confirmed on Thursday.

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Scotty McCreery kicks off the summer with latest single 'Bottle Rockets' featuring Hootie and The Blowfish out now

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country music hitmaker, Scotty McCreery, is ready to kick-off the summer with the release of his breezy new single, “Bottle Rockets,” featuring the iconic Hootie and The Blowfish, out now.

read more

RnM Biz

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the...read more

2
Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex...read more

3
OC Rewind Fest brings synth, suds and sun to Huntington Beach, CA this September

MUMBAI: Ready to relive the best of the 1980s?read more

4
Xin Liu ignites the dance floor with bold new EP, 'Passion' co- created with 88RISING

MUMBAI: World-renowned singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU makes a bold return with a brand new EP, “Passion,” in collaboration with 88rising...read more

5
Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged 2023 nightclub assault

MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games