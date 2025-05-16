Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex trafficking allegations in federal court. Bieber’s statement comes amid rising speculation online regarding his early ties to Combs, who played a role in launching the singer’s career when he was just 15.

In a statement to TMZ on Thursday night, Bieber’s representatives clarified, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources close to the 31-year-old singer emphasized that Combs never abused Bieber—sexually or otherwise. The clarification seeks to end mounting rumors, especially as old videos of Bieber and Combs have resurfaced during the ongoing court proceedings in Manhattan.

One such clip, which has gone viral again, shows a visibly uncomfortable Bieber while Combs makes ambiguous and unsettling remarks. In the video, Combs says, “Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy… What we’re doing cannot really be disclosed… We’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Concerns have also grown over Bieber’s recent public appearances, where fans have noted his disheveled look, cryptic social media activity, and rumors of drug use. One viral clip shows Combs appearing to check Bieber for recording devices during a brief interaction. Another widely circulated video from Jimmy Kimmel Live! features Combs saying, “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television.”

Meanwhile, Combs is currently on trial in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors accuse him of orchestrating sex trafficking operations, often referred to as “freak offs.” The court documents describe these events as orchestrated orgies meant to satisfy Combs’ alleged “voracious need” for power and control.

His legal team has attempted to portray the events as consensual and part of a “swingers lifestyle.” However, singer Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner, has accused him of drugging, raping, and physically abusing her, as well as coercing her into sex parties—some of which reportedly involved the use of excessive baby oil.

As the case continues to unfold, Bieber’s public denial aims to refocus attention on the serious accusations and victims at the heart of the trial.