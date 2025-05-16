RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 May 2025 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex trafficking allegations in federal court. Bieber’s statement comes amid rising speculation online regarding his early ties to Combs, who played a role in launching the singer’s career when he was just 15.

In a statement to TMZ on Thursday night, Bieber’s representatives clarified, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources close to the 31-year-old singer emphasized that Combs never abused Bieber—sexually or otherwise. The clarification seeks to end mounting rumors, especially as old videos of Bieber and Combs have resurfaced during the ongoing court proceedings in Manhattan.

One such clip, which has gone viral again, shows a visibly uncomfortable Bieber while Combs makes ambiguous and unsettling remarks. In the video, Combs says, “Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy… What we’re doing cannot really be disclosed… We’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Concerns have also grown over Bieber’s recent public appearances, where fans have noted his disheveled look, cryptic social media activity, and rumors of drug use. One viral clip shows Combs appearing to check Bieber for recording devices during a brief interaction. Another widely circulated video from Jimmy Kimmel Live! features Combs saying, “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television.”

Meanwhile, Combs is currently on trial in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors accuse him of orchestrating sex trafficking operations, often referred to as “freak offs.” The court documents describe these events as orchestrated orgies meant to satisfy Combs’ alleged “voracious need” for power and control.

His legal team has attempted to portray the events as consensual and part of a “swingers lifestyle.” However, singer Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner, has accused him of drugging, raping, and physically abusing her, as well as coercing her into sex parties—some of which reportedly involved the use of excessive baby oil.

As the case continues to unfold, Bieber’s public denial aims to refocus attention on the serious accusations and victims at the heart of the trial.

Tags
Justin Biebar Sean TMZ Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 16 May 2025

Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the underground talent delivers an intoxicating fusion of house and modern pop.

read more
 | 16 May 2025

NOCUI returns with emotionally-charged 3-track EP 'Club Exit'

MUMBAI: Following the success of recent singles ‘High Hopes’ and ‘House of Cards’, DJ/producer, NOCUI, returns with his striking new EP CLUB EXIT - a slick, emotionally charged statement that sees the Berlin-based artist sharpen his focus, expand his sonic palette, and take a decisive step forwar

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Hanita Bhambri's debut album 'Shoharat' is out now: A powerful unveiling of truth, fight, and artistic triumph

MUMBAI: Hanita Bhambri, previously known for her soulful indie-pop sound, has transformed her artistry with the release of her groundbreaking ‘dark pop’ debut album, "Shoharat".

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged 2023 nightclub assault

MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took place in February 2023, British authorities confirmed on Thursday.

read more
 | 16 May 2025

Scotty McCreery kicks off the summer with latest single 'Bottle Rockets' featuring Hootie and The Blowfish out now

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country music hitmaker, Scotty McCreery, is ready to kick-off the summer with the release of his breezy new single, “Bottle Rockets,” featuring the iconic Hootie and The Blowfish, out now.

read more

RnM Biz

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Drummer and composer Tarun Balani’s embarks on a quest for belonging in new album ‘Kadahin Milandaasin’

MUMBAI: Jazz-inspired drummer and composer Tarun Balani’s upcoming album Kadahin Milandaasin is his most emotional record to date, capturing a...read more

2
Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the...read more

3
Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex...read more

4
OC Rewind Fest brings synth, suds and sun to Huntington Beach, CA this September

MUMBAI: Ready to relive the best of the 1980s?read more

5
Xin Liu ignites the dance floor with bold new EP, 'Passion' co- created with 88RISING

MUMBAI: World-renowned singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU makes a bold return with a brand new EP, “Passion,” in collaboration with 88rising...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games