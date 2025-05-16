RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 May 2025 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Enrique Iglesias may return to India for Mumbai concert this October after 13 years

MUMBAI: Enrique Iglesias is reportedly set to perform in Mumbai this October, marking his long-awaited return to India after more than a decade. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a Gujarat-based event company is said to be organising the concert. The global pop star last toured India in 2012, with performances in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Iglesias or his team, and Mumbai does not yet appear on the list of venues for his current tour on his official website.

Known for his deep affection for India, Enrique has often spoken fondly of the country. In a 2019 interview, he expressed his eagerness to return, saying, “I can’t wait to be back in India.” He also shared a throwback video on Instagram from a previous visit, where a devoted fan was seen chasing his car for a glimpse. The clip, captured by a Mexican TV crew, featured the fan calling Enrique a “rockstar” and expressing immense admiration. The singer captioned the video, “One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India can’t wait to be back!! #Throwback.”

The 50-year-old singer has previously performed in India during his tours in 2004 and 2012. His potential 2025 performance would add to a growing list of international acts making their way to India, including recent or upcoming shows by Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, Bryan Adams, Akon, Alan Walker, Tisto, Glass Animals, Guns N’ Roses, and Travis Scott.

Tags
Enrique Iglesias Coldplay Dua Lipa Maroon 5 Bryan Adams Akon Alan Walker
Related news
 | 15 May 2025

Canadian shows! 98° brings their legacy 'Full Circle' with new album featuring Re-Recordings, new Songs, and total creative control

MUMBAI: For decades, the music industry thrived on contracts that kept artists from owning their own work, but those days are over.

read more
 | 02 May 2025

Maroon 5 teams up with BLACKPINK's Lisa for new single "Priceless," teases return to their roots

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has dropped their brand-new single, “Priceless,” featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa — marking the first time the pop-rock band has collaborated with a K-pop artist.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2025

Maroon 5 and LISA announce explosive new collab “Priceless”, teaser drops ahead of release

MUMBAI: A major music moment is on the way — Maroon 5 and LISA of BLACKPINK are officially teaming up for a brand-new track titled “Priceless.” The announcement was made on Saturday (April 25), when the Adam Levine-led band took to social media to confirm the collaboration and invite fans to pre

read more
 | 11 Apr 2025

Norwegian singer Delara’s hit song ‘Kalash’ gets a South Asian makeover

MUMBAI: The award-winning Norwegian artist Delara is releasing a new version of her playful hit single ‘Kalash’ from her Award-winning debut album Shahrazad. A Scandinavian artist with Persian roots, she fittingly turns eastwards to South Asia for her latest release.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

After ‘We Pray’ with Coldplay, Jasleen Royal Drops ‘Dare to Dream’, a documentary capturing her journey to the biggest stage

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has released ‘Dare to Dream’, sharing her experience of performing ahead of Coldplay at their Music of the Spheres Tour in India. The documentary offers a candid look at everything that followed from preparing for the biggest stage of her career.

read more

RnM Biz

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Drummer and composer Tarun Balani’s embarks on a quest for belonging in new album ‘Kadahin Milandaasin’

MUMBAI: Jazz-inspired drummer and composer Tarun Balani’s upcoming album Kadahin Milandaasin is his most emotional record to date, capturing a...read more

2
Liverpool producer reveals 'Elevated' new single

MUMBAI: Liverpool-based producer Superlate returns with a vibrant new single, ‘Solo Raver’ - out now via Ripe Records. The latest single from the...read more

3
Justin Bieber denies being a victim of Sean “Diddy” combs amid trafficking allegations

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has firmly denied being a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the hip-hop icon faces explosive sex...read more

4
OC Rewind Fest brings synth, suds and sun to Huntington Beach, CA this September

MUMBAI: Ready to relive the best of the 1980s?read more

5
Xin Liu ignites the dance floor with bold new EP, 'Passion' co- created with 88RISING

MUMBAI: World-renowned singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU makes a bold return with a brand new EP, “Passion,” in collaboration with 88rising...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games