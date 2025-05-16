Enrique Iglesias may return to India for Mumbai concert this October after 13 years

MUMBAI: Enrique Iglesias is reportedly set to perform in Mumbai this October, marking his long-awaited return to India after more than a decade. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a Gujarat-based event company is said to be organising the concert. The global pop star last toured India in 2012, with performances in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Iglesias or his team, and Mumbai does not yet appear on the list of venues for his current tour on his official website.

Known for his deep affection for India, Enrique has often spoken fondly of the country. In a 2019 interview, he expressed his eagerness to return, saying, “I can’t wait to be back in India.” He also shared a throwback video on Instagram from a previous visit, where a devoted fan was seen chasing his car for a glimpse. The clip, captured by a Mexican TV crew, featured the fan calling Enrique a “rockstar” and expressing immense admiration. The singer captioned the video, “One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India can’t wait to be back!! #Throwback.”

The 50-year-old singer has previously performed in India during his tours in 2004 and 2012. His potential 2025 performance would add to a growing list of international acts making their way to India, including recent or upcoming shows by Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, Bryan Adams, Akon, Alan Walker, Tisto, Glass Animals, Guns N’ Roses, and Travis Scott.