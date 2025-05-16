RadioandMusic
News |  16 May 2025 13:05 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged 2023 nightclub assault

MUMBAI: U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault that took place in February 2023, British authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to statements from London’s Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the 36-year-old artist is scheduled to appear before a magistrates’ court on Friday.

The charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred on February 19, 2023, at a venue in Hanover Square. British tabloid The Sun reported that Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in relation to an alleged bottle attack involving a music producer at the Tape nightclub in central London.

While Reuters has not independently confirmed the details reported by The Sun, Brown’s representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Chris Brown, known for chart-topping hits like “Loyal,” “Run It,” and “Under the Influence,” is set to begin a global tour next month, which includes multiple performances in Manchester.

