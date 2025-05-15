RadioandMusic
News |  15 May 2025 14:38 |  By RnMTeam

ZEE Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finale goes digital first– Catch it live on ZEE5!

MUMBAI: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller for millions, announces an electrifying finale to the ZEE Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, streaming LIVE exclusively on ZEE5. This landmark event, expected to draw a large number of attendees on-ground, marking one of the most ambitious live telecasts in the platform’s history.

Over the course of successful seasons, ZEE Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has become a beloved fixture in Karnataka’s cultural landscape, winning the hearts of millions. Now, in its landmark chapter, the show takes a bold digital leap with an exclusive Before TV premiere on ZEE5 offering subscribers early access to the grand finale of this iconic musical journey. This move further cements the platform’s position as the premier destination for premium digital-first entertainment.

For further engagement, ZEE5 also announces the hunt for the “Most Popular Singer” of this season this will be decided by the viewers through the process of Voting on ZEE5 which will be active from May 14th to May 22nd, 2025. Users can log into the ZEE5 app to vote for their favourite contestants and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. One lucky voter could also be crowned the “Most Favourite Voter” having a chance to win awesome rewards.

Hosted by the beloved anchor Anushree, the finale will feature esteemed judges Vijay Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, and Arjun Janya, legends in the Kannada music industry. Their expertise and charisma have guided countless aspiring singers, and their presence continues to elevate the show’s credibility and charm.

Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head, ZEE5 and ZEE Kannada stated, “Regional content continues to be a key pillar of our growth at ZEE5, along with music playing a powerful role in connecting communities. The Grand Finale of ZEE Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a celebration of Karnataka’s rich musical legacy, and we are proud to bring this iconic cultural experience live to audiences across the globe. With exclusive digital-first access on ZEE5, we’re taking regional entertainment to the next level, making it more immersive, interactive, and accessible than ever before. This marks the first time such a landmark event is being brought to life in the digital space, and it sets the stage for many exciting opportunities in the future as we continue to redefine how audiences engage with regional culture and music.”

To make the celebration even more rewarding, users will stand a chance to win exciting rewards by participating in the LIVE contest thus providing an immersive experience. All they need to do is subscribe for just Rs 99 to gain exclusive access to the ZEE5 App. Stay tuned for a melodious celebration of talent, culture, and community, streaming only on ZEE5 on May 23rd, 2025 This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the digital space, where subscribing to ZEE5 not only grants exclusive access to a major cultural event but also unlocks a host of exciting rewards for viewers.

