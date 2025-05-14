Spinning Drones - A Sonic reimagining of feminist resistance and collective care.

MUMBAI: Method Delhi is proud to present Spinning Drones, an urgent and immersive live performance by Indian interdisciplinary artist Smiha Kapoor and Austrian sound artist and media pioneer Eva Ursprung. This evocative collaboration transforms the charkha, India’s traditional spinning wheel and historic symbol of anti-colonial self-reliance, into a resonant sonic instrument—fusing ancestral craft with contemporary sound technologies.
Rooted in the ritualistic practices of Punjab’s Trinjan gatherings, where women would spin, sing, and share knowledge, Spinning Drones explores how labour, care, and community intersect. Through contact microphones, foot pedals recalling Europe’s spinning jennies, and a braided thread connecting the artists, the performance builds a living tapestry of sound, touch, and solidarity. Visitors are invited to participate through interactive sculptures and water-sensitive fabric installations, where each gesture leaves behind ephemeral, ink-like traces.
Alongside the performance, the exhibition features “spindle flowers” submerged in water, symbolizing organic cycles of transformation and regeneration, further deepening the work’s engagement with collective and ecological resilience.
Venue: Method, Delhi - D Block, Basement, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
Date: 18th May 2025
Time: 7 PM onwards
