News |  15 May 2025 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

OC Rewind Fest brings synth, suds and sun to Huntington Beach, CA this September

MUMBAI: Ready to relive the best of the 1980s? The OC Rewind Fest lands at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex on Saturday, September 27, 2025, for a full day of music, beer, food, games, and retro fun from 12 PM to 10 PM.
 
Get ready to sing along to some of the most iconic hits of the decade with a live lineup that reads like a who's who of New Wave and 80s pop:
 
Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins – Known for chart-topping hits like “Hold Me Now,” “Doctor! Doctor!” and “Lies,” Bailey brings his unmistakable voice and synth-pop brilliance back to the stage.
 
Annabella the Original Bow Wow Wow – Famed for their infectious single “I Want Candy,” Bow Wow Wow, fronted by original frontwoman and New Wave icon Annabella Lwin, delivers a wild mix of punk, pop, and worldbeat energy that’s made them a festival favorite for decades.
 
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel – The original frontman brings his band’s signature glam and gothic edge, known for hits like “Desire (Come and Get It)” and “Jealous.”
 
Animotion – The electro-pop duo behind the smash hit “Obsession” will bring the synth-fueled energy that defined mid-80s radio.
 
Flashback Heart Attack – Orange County’s ultimate 80s tribute band, Flashback Heart Attack delivers a high-energy performance packed with crowd-pleasing anthems and neon-soaked nostalgia.
 
More acts to be announced soon!
 
 
Ticket Options:
 
1    General Admission: 50 Dollar
2    VIP Experience: 75 Dollar (Includes access to less crowded viewing areas, VIP bathrooms, and a VIP bar)
3    Show + Beer Tasting Combo: 75 Dollar (Includes admission and access to the Craft Beer Experience)
 
Craft Beer Experience: Sample the best of more than a dozen top-notch craft breweries from around the region.
 
Surf City VWs Car Show: Check out an amazing lineup of vintage and custom Volkswagen rides.
 
Food, Games, and Vendors: Enjoy gourmet eats, interactive games, local retail vendors, and more.
 
The Huntington Beach Sports Complex welcomes music lovers, craft beer fans, and 80s enthusiasts of all ages for a full day of throwback fun. Whether you're rocking out to legendary bands, sampling top-notch local brews, or simply enjoying the sun and surf vibes, this event promises something for everyone.
 
Grab your tickets now and get ready to relive the magic — OC Rewind is Southern California’s ultimate blast from the past!
 
GET TICKETS HERE:
 
FB Event Page: 
 
Location:
Huntington Beach Sports Complex
18100 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA, 92648
