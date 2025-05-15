Darude celebrates 25-year career with ‘Sandstorm’ fun-run event in Helsinki, Finland

In honour of Darude’s 25-year career, the six kilometre Darude Sandstorm Run will be held in Helsinki on Sunday, August 31st, just under a week before the Finnish leg of his STORM 25 World Tour. The event route passes through instantly recognisable sights from the original Sandstorm music video, shot in 2000, including Kaivopuisto and Helsinki Cathedral, from the iconic opening sequence on the church steps. Darude, the song’s creator, will be present at the event, cheering on the runners to the finish line. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 8:00 AM CET / 07:00AM GMT.

The route in question has been mapped to take runners through landmark locations in southern Helsinki which featured in the legendary music video directed by Juuso Syrjä. Today, the video has over 300 million views on YouTube and represents one of Finland’s most internationally recognised pop culture exports.

Participants are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the Sandstorm video. The best outfits will be awarded in individual, pair, and team categories. Prizes include a meet & greet with Darude, a group photo, and tickets to the Helsinki STORM 25 concert at Kattilahalli. Darude will also serve as the event's judge.

“It’s amazing to celebrate my career right where it all began. The Sandstorm video is still watched around the world, and it’s incredible to see it come alive again through the runners. I hope as many people as possible join us to have fun and get moving,” says Darude.

Darude’s international career began explosively at the start of 2000 when his debut single Sandstorm was released worldwide. The song quickly became a global phenomenon, topping charts across Europe, energising clubs and sports arenas, and today stands at over half a billion streams on Spotify alone. The success of Sandstorm launched Darude onto international stages, where he has spent the subsequent 25 years connecting with fans through his music, including five studio albums, and dancefloor-first DJ sets.

In 2025, Darude celebrates his career with the STORM 25 World Tour, which has already reached audiences of over 40,000 at New Zealand’s Synthony Festival and sold out shows in the United States, including Los Angeles. The tour arrives in Helsinki on Saturday, September 6, but the celebrations begin the weekend before with this unique running event.

The event is organized by Vauhtisammakko, a fitness services company operating in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, and Turku. Early bird tickets (€39) for the run go on sale Friday, May 16 and will be available until June 30, after which tickets will cost €59.

“It’s a pleasure to celebrate Darude’s 25th anniversary in such a unique way. We’re getting people of all ages moving through the power of music and supporting one of the most important societal goals, physical activity for children and youth. This is above all for the fans, and also an investment in the future,” says Mikko Liukka, founder and head coach of Vauhtisammakko.

EVENT

Darude Sandstorm Run

Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 16:00

Start and Finish: Kaivopuisto

Distance: 6 km

TICKETS

Sales open: Friday, May 16 at 08:00 CET

www.sandstormrun.com

Early bird (May 16–June 30): Euro 39

Standard price from July 1: Euro 59