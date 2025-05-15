RadioandMusic
News |  15 May 2025 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

Aadyam Theatre’s Mumbai Star: A genre-defying dance musical that captures the heartbeat of a city

MUMBAI: May 2025, Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group that champions bold, original Indian storytelling, presents its most ambitious production yet — Mumbai Star, a spectacular dance musical that blends theatre, movement, and music in a thrilling tale of dreams and determination.

Produced by The Dragon Rose Project, as a project by The Min-on Concert Association Tokyo, Japan, Mumbai Star is directed by Nadir Khan and choreographed by Avantika Bahl, with movement collaborations by Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Vidushi Uma Dogra, Krutika Mehta and Vivaran Dhasmana.

Mumbai Star is an electrifying tale of talent, ambition, heartbreak, and resilience. It follows Dev — a young dancer from a small coastal town — as he arrives in Mumbai with nothing but a pocketful of dreams and a burning desire to follow his passion and build a better life. His goal: to win the city’s biggest talent competition. What unfolds is a high-stakes journey through the glitzy yet gritty world of fame, love, and identity — and a life-changing encounter with a mentor who transforms his path.

At the centre of Mumbai Star is a genre-defying original album by acclaimed composer Dhruv Ghanekar, with lyrics by Ishitta Arun. The 19-track album, available for streaming on all major platforms, features 8 songs and 11 instrumental pieces — blending hip hop, kathak, romantic ballads, orchestral themes, and folk-infused percussive tracks.

The studio album boasts an impressive lineup of artists, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, Kunal Ganjawala, Stony Psyko, Ravi Chary, Naveen Kumar, and rising indie talents Yatharth and Riya Duggal. From the thundering percussion of the Overture to the streetwise swagger of Kai Re Kai, to the emotional delicacy of Khoya Khoya and the exuberance of Mumbai Star, the album mirrors the emotional arc of the narrative with theatrical flair.

The show’s music is not just a backdrop — it drives the story forward. From Rise to Fame's retro-glam stylings to Downfall's Western classical melancholy, the score mirrors the protagonist’s psychological highs and lows, ultimately landing in the triumphant and cathartic anthem Mumbai Star.

This is not just a dance musical. It’s a cinematic, theatrical, and a sonic celebration of Mumbai — a city of contrasts, chaos, beauty, and dreams.

Mumbai Star premieres with two shows in Mumbai on 24th and 25th May 2025 at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra, followed by two shows in Delhi on 14th and 15th June 2025 at Kamani Auditorium.

The Mumbai Star studio album is now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify.

Aadyam Theatre Sunidhi Chauhaan Nakash Aziz Naveen Kumar
