Wazir Patar serves sweet romance with a twist in Kashmiri seb by T-Series

MUMBAI: Wazir Patar’s latest release, Kashmiri Seb, is a breezy yet striking love song that blends poetic charm with irresistible melody. With lyrics that liken a lover’s words to the sweetness of Kashmiri apples, the track captures the feeling of being hooked on someone’s vibe long after the moment’s passed.

While the beat keeps things light and catchy, the writing dives deeper by bringing out the nostalgia, flirtation, and quiet obsession that come with memories that refuse to fade.

Known for his razor-sharp lyricism and genre-bending sound, Wazir shows off his versatility once again, swapping gritty flows for romantic wit without missing a beat.

Wazir Patar says,

“The idea behind Kashmiri Seb was to capture that kind of love that’s effortless but unforgettable. It’s fun, it’s melodic, but there’s a little depth in there too, about how certain people leave a mark just by being themselves.”

Backed by a stellar creative team, Kashmiri Seb features vocals by Wazir Patar and Jeona Sandhu, with music composed by Wazir Patar and Pawan Dhanda. The lyrics are penned by Pawan Dhanda, and the track is mixed and mastered by Dense. The song’s vibrant visual treatment comes courtesy of GOAT Vision, directed by Arsh Singh and Savy Singh.

With its replay-worthy hook, poetic writing, and sleek production, Kashmiri Seb is the perfect addition to your playlist—whether you’re in the mood to vibe, chill, or just feel good.