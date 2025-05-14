The Weeknd breaks boundaries with “Hurry Up Tomorrow” film and $400M tour

MUMBAI: It’s a whirlwind month for Abel Tesfaye, the artist globally known as The Weeknd. Last week, he launched the latest leg of his sold-out “After Hours Til Dawn” tour in Glendale, Arizona. And this Friday, his much-anticipated feature film debut, Hurry Up Tomorrow, will hit theaters worldwide via Lionsgate.

“This is easily one of the biggest weeks in any artist’s career,” says Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of global touring. With projections putting the tour on track to gross over $400 million, it’s expected to be the highest-grossing North American tour of the year.

Simultaneously, Hurry Up Tomorrow—a moody, psychological drama—marks Tesfaye’s first major film role. Loosely inspired by his personal struggles, the film follows a fictionalized version of himself on a dark, introspective journey. Co-starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film isn’t a mere soundtrack tie-in. In fact, it was shot before the album of the same name was even completed.

Instead, it forms a key piece of a larger, multi-platform artistic experience that blends music, cinema, and live performance. The ambitious project is the result of a collaborative effort among industry heavyweights including Lionsgate, Republic Records, Tesfaye’s XO label, Manic Phase Productions, Live Nation, and CAA. WME, which now represents Tesfaye across all areas, led the film’s packaging and sales.

Despite the complexity, the collaboration proved surprisingly smooth. “We spent the early stages defining everyone’s roles to ensure clarity and harmony,” says Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s motion picture group. “From there, it was about constant communication and making sure everyone was enhancing the work.”

While Lionsgate is known for first-look deals with established directors like Chad Stahelski and Paul Feig, Hurry Up Tomorrow represents a bold new direction—partnering with a globally influential artist to help reshape how fans experience storytelling.

The film, an experimental psychological thriller grounded in Jungian theory, isn’t expected to top box office charts, especially with Final Destination: Bloodlines also releasing this weekend. But that was never the aim. With a modest budget of $15 million, Lionsgate sees the film as a strategic win: high potential for profit and a creative alliance with a visionary artist.

“This shows that Lionsgate is a home for extraordinary talent, whether they’re following traditional paths or blazing new ones,” Fogelson adds.

Live Nation’s Omar Al-Joulani calls the Weeknd’s approach “a testament to his artistic clarity,” crediting him with uniting diverse creative forces to execute a singular vision. The album—already the biggest debut of 2025 in the U.S.—and the tour set the perfect stage for the film to complete this immersive artistic trilogy.

Monte Lipman, chairman and CEO of Republic Collective, adds: “He’s never been one to follow the rulebook. This is one of his most daring and immersive creations yet—he keeps pushing the boundaries of what music and storytelling can be.”