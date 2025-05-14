Purva Mantri and Shravan team up for vibrant new music video 'Dancing Saint'

MUMBAI: After the success of Mascara, Singer Purva Mantri is back with a new high octane single titled Dancing Saint, released in collaboration with her brother, Shravan Mantri. The music video for the track premiered on May 7 and showcases a fresh blend of catchy beats, striking visuals, and a unique soundscape that blends pop and electronic music.

The song features vocals by both Purva and Shravan Mantri, with lyrics penned by Shravan and Karan Khushlani. The music has been produced and composed entirely by Shravan, highlighting the duo’s creative synergy. Speaking about the track, Purva said, "Dancing Saint is an ode to embracing freedom and rhythm without boundaries. Working with my brother on something this personal and experimental made it even more special."

The Dancing Saint music video is now streaming on YouTube and already creating buzz for its energy and aesthetic.