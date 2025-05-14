RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 May 2025 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Iconic Flute and Memorabilia become part of the Collection at Indian music experience museum

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) received another precious memento with a remarkable contribution from the legendary flautist, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. His generous donation of his personal flute and cherished memorabilia now becomes a part of IME’s permanent collection, further enhancing the museum’s role in preserving India’s rich musical heritage. The donation was made this past weekend, when Panditji visited IME. The formal handing over of the instrument happened at a musical presentation of ‘Bansuri Jab Gane Lage’ on the life of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia hosted by Brigade Foundation in a private function.

The donation was made in the presence of MR Jaishankar, Founder, IME & Executive Chairman, Brigade Group; Pradeepkumar Panja, Chairperson, Indian Music Experience Trust; Preema John, Museum Director IME; Vineet Verma, President BCIC; Dr. Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Former Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka and Shivayogi Kalasad, CEO, Brigade Foundation. These invaluable articles will now serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring musicians and provide deep insights into the extraordinary musical legacy of the esteemed flautist.

Speaking about the development, Preema John, Museum Director of the Indian Music Experience Museum said, “Pandit Hariji’s visit to IME was an immense honor, surpassed only by the profound privilege of receiving this extraordinary gift from this legendary musician who effortlessly transcended the boundaries of Bollywood, folk, and classical music. His iconic bansuri, his signature concert attire – the Kurta, Dhoti, and Pearl Necklace – alongside his personal diary from 2012 documenting his performance dates, are invaluable additions that will deeply resonate with our visitors. This generous contribution will forge a powerful connection with Hariji’s unparalleled musical legacy, allowing visitors to experience and feel connected to the magic of his artistry and his unwavering devotion to music, further solidifying IME’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the titans of Indian music.”

“Visiting IME felt like I was watching a different kind of dream, I don’t think you can see such a dream in any other country also, it's been a very good experience. When students of music see this museum they will not believe that there are so many musicians featured here, there’s also their music they can listen to. There’s music from Films, classical music, carnatic music, everything is here, it’s like a treasure! I’ve been playing music for 75 years now, but the genuine respect shown to an artist here is a feeling I've truly experienced for the very first time. I’m very happy that I am able to give a part of my music life to IME for future generations. With all my love and blessings, I hope IME and Bengaluru will continue to promote our heritage,” said legendary flautist, Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

By housing his personal flute and memorabilia, the museum not only safeguards the legacy of an iconic artist but also provides a unique, tangible connection for aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts.  IME continues to strengthen its role as a hub for cultural education, ensuring that the next generation remains deeply connected to the timeless traditions of Indian music.

Tags
music
Related news
 | 14 May 2025

Eva Kudwa’s “I’m Only 13” - A fiery rock anthem of big dreams and bold passion

MUMBAI: Rising young star Eva Kudwa announces the release of her debut single "I'm Only 13," an irresistibly catchy rockpop anthem cowritten and cocomposed with her father, legendary Indian guitarist Chandresh Kudwa.

read more
 | 14 May 2025

Harrdy Sandhu drops the official anthem of glow and lovely ‘Noor’ in partnership with Universal Music Group for brands

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum artist Harrdy Sandhu recently dropped the official anthem ‘Noor’ of one of the biggest beauty brands of India Glow & Lovely in a strategic partnership facilitated by Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB) and Mindshare Fulcrum.

read more
 | 14 May 2025

Love Ghost release new single 'Runnin With The Wolves' feat. El Burger

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based boundary-breaker Love Ghost returns with his newest single “RUNNIN’ WITH THE WOLVES”, a high-octane collaboration with rising Mexican alt-rapper El Burger.

read more
 | 14 May 2025

Spinning Drones - A Sonic reimagining of feminist resistance and collective care.

MUMBAI: Method Delhi is proud to present Spinning Drones, an urgent and immersive live performance by Indian interdisciplinary artist Smiha Kapoor and Austrian sound artist and media pioneer Eva Ursprung.

read more
 | 14 May 2025

The Weeknd breaks boundaries with “Hurry Up Tomorrow” film and $400M tour

MUMBAI: It’s a whirlwind month for Abel Tesfaye, the artist globally known as The Weeknd. Last week, he launched the latest leg of his sold-out “After Hours Til Dawn” tour in Glendale, Arizona.

read more

RnM Biz

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

top# 5 articles

1
Wazir Patar serves sweet romance with a twist in Kashmiri seb by T-Series

MUMBAI: Wazir Patar’s latest release, Kashmiri Seb, is a breezy yet striking love song that blends poetic charm with irresistible melody. With...read more

2
Bad Mary drops live video for “The Itch” on May 13

MUMBAI: Loud and edgy punk rockers Bad Mary release the live video for their song “The Itch” on May 13, offering a visual jolt of the band in their...read more

3
From the Gully of Pune to the Hip-Hop map — Yung DSA’s ‘Maaf Kar’ hits hard

MUMBAI: After making waves with his breakout hit YEDA YUNG, the rap prodigy Yung DSA is back, with a raw and emotionally charged Marathi rap songMaaf...read more

4
The Weeknd breaks boundaries with “Hurry Up Tomorrow” film and $400M tour

MUMBAI: It’s a whirlwind month for Abel Tesfaye, the artist globally known as The Weeknd. Last week, he launched the latest leg of his sold-out “...read more

5
Spinning Drones - A Sonic reimagining of feminist resistance and collective care.

MUMBAI: Method Delhi is proud to present Spinning Drones, an urgent and immersive live performance by Indian interdisciplinary artist Smiha Kapoor...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games