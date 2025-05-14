Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Iconic Flute and Memorabilia become part of the Collection at Indian music experience museum

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) received another precious memento with a remarkable contribution from the legendary flautist, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. His generous donation of his personal flute and cherished memorabilia now becomes a part of IME’s permanent collection, further enhancing the museum’s role in preserving India’s rich musical heritage. The donation was made this past weekend, when Panditji visited IME. The formal handing over of the instrument happened at a musical presentation of ‘Bansuri Jab Gane Lage’ on the life of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia hosted by Brigade Foundation in a private function.

The donation was made in the presence of MR Jaishankar, Founder, IME & Executive Chairman, Brigade Group; Pradeepkumar Panja, Chairperson, Indian Music Experience Trust; Preema John, Museum Director IME; Vineet Verma, President BCIC; Dr. Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Former Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka and Shivayogi Kalasad, CEO, Brigade Foundation. These invaluable articles will now serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring musicians and provide deep insights into the extraordinary musical legacy of the esteemed flautist.

Speaking about the development, Preema John, Museum Director of the Indian Music Experience Museum said, “Pandit Hariji’s visit to IME was an immense honor, surpassed only by the profound privilege of receiving this extraordinary gift from this legendary musician who effortlessly transcended the boundaries of Bollywood, folk, and classical music. His iconic bansuri, his signature concert attire – the Kurta, Dhoti, and Pearl Necklace – alongside his personal diary from 2012 documenting his performance dates, are invaluable additions that will deeply resonate with our visitors. This generous contribution will forge a powerful connection with Hariji’s unparalleled musical legacy, allowing visitors to experience and feel connected to the magic of his artistry and his unwavering devotion to music, further solidifying IME’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the titans of Indian music.”

“Visiting IME felt like I was watching a different kind of dream, I don’t think you can see such a dream in any other country also, it's been a very good experience. When students of music see this museum they will not believe that there are so many musicians featured here, there’s also their music they can listen to. There’s music from Films, classical music, carnatic music, everything is here, it’s like a treasure! I’ve been playing music for 75 years now, but the genuine respect shown to an artist here is a feeling I've truly experienced for the very first time. I’m very happy that I am able to give a part of my music life to IME for future generations. With all my love and blessings, I hope IME and Bengaluru will continue to promote our heritage,” said legendary flautist, Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

By housing his personal flute and memorabilia, the museum not only safeguards the legacy of an iconic artist but also provides a unique, tangible connection for aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts. IME continues to strengthen its role as a hub for cultural education, ensuring that the next generation remains deeply connected to the timeless traditions of Indian music.