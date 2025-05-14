Love Ghost release new single 'Runnin With The Wolves' feat. El Burger

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based boundary-breaker Love Ghost returns with his newest single “RUNNIN’ WITH THE WOLVES”, a high-octane collaboration with rising Mexican alt-rapper El Burger. Fusing the aggressive intensity of trap with the raw emotional charge of alternative rock, the track solidifies Love Ghost’s reputation as one of the most genre-fluid artists in the global alt scene.
Driven by roaring basslines, drill-inspired percussion, and eerie cinematic textures, “RUNNIN’ WITH THE WOLVES” is a relentless sonic assault. Both Love Ghost (aka Finnegan Bell) and El Burger deliver blistering performances, weaving together sharp flows and visceral emotion. The result is a track that’s as much a cathartic scream as it is a tightly crafted anthem.
The single follows a string of envelope-pushing releases from Love Ghost, who has collaborated with a global roster of artists including Rico Nasty, Camidoh, Teeam Revolver, and legendary producer Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, KMFDM). Currently based in Mexico, Bell continues to thrive creatively in international spaces, merging emo, grunge, pop-punk, and hip-hop into a singular sound that transcends boundaries.
El Burger, known for his gritty and genre-defying style, adds a potent edge to the track, embodying the chaotic yet poetic spirit of underground hip-hop.
“RUNNIN’ WITH THE WOLVES” is more than a song—it’s a visceral statement. Its lyrical urgency and sonic weight place it firmly in the lineage of genre-disrupting anthems that have defined Love Ghost’s career thus far.
“RUNNIN’ WITH THE WOLVES”: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/4iNaknKvaT1ztkE8FWsiqx
