Harrdy Sandhu drops the official anthem of glow and lovely ‘Noor’ in partnership with Universal Music Group for brands

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum artist Harrdy Sandhu recently dropped the official anthem ‘Noor’ of one of the biggest beauty brands of India Glow & Lovely in a strategic partnership facilitated by Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB) and Mindshare Fulcrum. The vibrant and empowering anthem celebrates the spirit of Indian women always transforming, always seeking a Glow-up. It features the captivating Shehnaaz Gill in its music video and was released on May 2nd, 2025.

This collaboration brings together the musical artistry of HarrdySandhu, the iconic brand presence of Glow & Lovely, and the strategic expertise of UMGB to create a campaign that resonates deeply with every Indian woman who is brilliant in her own right and always reinventing herself.

More than a mere melody, ‘Noor’ represents a meticulously crafted initiative conceived to foster self-assurance, unyielding resilience and profound self-celebration amongst women throughout India. By interweaving Sandhu's distinctive musical artistry with Glow & Lovely's enduring dedication to female empowerment, ‘Noor’ aspires to establish a profound connection with audiences on both an emotional and aspirational plane.

Harrdy Sandhu, known for his infectious melodies and charismatic stage presence, created "Noor" to resonate with the strength, resilience, and radiant energy of women across India. The partnership with Glow & Lovely amplifies this message, aligning the song with the brand's long-standing commitment to empowering women.

Harrdy Sandhu stated, "I endeavoured to craft a song that genuinely venerates the spirit of Indian women. 'Noor' stands as a sincere homage to the very essence of womanhood – their inherent strength, their unwavering resilience and their illuminating inner light. Collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill on the music video was an unalloyed pleasure; she embodies the very quintessence of the song and its underlying message, imbuing the screen with her singular charisma and authentic presence."

Quote from Glow & Lovely Team: At Glow & Lovely, we believe in celebrating the Glow-Up in every woman - her transformation inside out." states Pratik Ved (Vice President, Skin Care - India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd). "Our partnership with Harrdy Sandhu and UMGB on 'Noor' is a celebration of every woman, her unique beauty, confidence & power to reinvent herself, everyday."

Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), India & South Asia adds,"UMGB is thrilled to have facilitated this powerful strategic partnership between Harrdy Sandhu and Glow & Lovely. 'Noor' is a testament to the power of music to connect brands with their audiences in meaningful ways, and we are taking a front stage in promoting this collaboration through our extensive network and innovative marketing strategies. We believe this partnership will create a lasting impact, further amplify the message of celebrating women and their unique ‘Noor’, and demonstrate UMG's commitment to driving brand success through music.”

Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia states, “The Glow & Lovely campaign is harnessing the universal power of music to create a cultural phenomenon. More than just a song release, it is a social-first campaign built for discovery, virality, and active participation. At the heart of the campaign is a vibrant musical anthem, crafted to inspire confidence and celebrate personal glow-ups. This anthem serves as a rallying cry, encouraging young audiences to share their unique stories, celebrate their individual journeys, and become part of a transformative movement powered by the unifying force of music.”

The accompanying music video, featuring Harrdy Sandhu and ShehnaazGill, constitutes a visually arresting spectacle that impeccably captures the song's empowering message and vibrant dynamism. The video showcases the variegated beauty of Indian women, accentuating their strength, resilience and unwavering spirit. It serves as an indispensable complement to the uplifting and inspiring track, further amplifying its central message of self-affirmation and empowerment.

"Noor" is available on all major streaming platforms from May 2nd, 2025.