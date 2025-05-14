RadioandMusic
News |  14 May 2025 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Eva Kudwa’s “I’m Only 13” - A fiery rock anthem of big dreams and bold passion

MUMBAI: Rising young star Eva Kudwa announces the release of her debut single "I'm Only 13," an irresistibly catchy rockpop anthem cowritten and cocomposed with her father, legendary Indian guitarist Chandresh Kudwa. Available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms, with the official music video live on YouTube, "I'm Only 13" is already striking a chord with listeners worldwide.

A Family Collaboration, an Iconic Sound At just thirteen years old, Eva not only delivers powerhouse vocals but also rips through a series of awesome guitar riffs-echoing the virtuosity of her father, Chandresh Kudwa, whose storied career in Indian rock has inspired generations. Together, they crafted "I'm Only 13" from the ground up: Eva bringing her boundless youthful energy, Chandresh donning the producer's hat and guiding her with all his years of experience, together uniting around a message of dreaming big and honing one's craft.

Fiery Melodic Solo, Unstoppable Chorus Midsong, listeners are treated to a fiery melodic guitar solo that soars with emotion and technical flairproof that talent knows no age limit. The chorus stakes its claim as an earworm: "I'm gonna dare to dream / Even though I'm only 13"
These anthemic lines encapsulate the single's spirit: passion over patience, growth over doubt.

Dream Big, Practice Hard, Shine Bright Lyrically, "I'm Only 13" speaks directly to anyone who's ever felt too young, too inexperienced, or too overlooked to chase their passion. Eva's lyrics encourage perseverance-"no matter what it takes"-and celebrate the excitement of mastering one's craft. Her vocal performance is both sweetly innocent and fiercely determined, proving that charisma and conviction are ageless.

Eva is currently touring across India with her father, Chandresh Kudwa, as part of the Chandresh Kudwa Tour. Joining them on this dynamic lineup are veteran drummer Gino Banks and talented young bassist Alanis Rodrigues. Together, they've already delivered powerful performances across multiple cities.

Watch the official music video now on YouTube:

