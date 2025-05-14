RadioandMusic
News |  14 May 2025 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Blackblood celebrates tenth edition of Rampage with women & LGBTQIA+ performers in Indian Metal and Punk this June

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s local heavy metal and alternative music promoters Blackblood, spearheaded by Adit Khanzode, bring a special 10th edition of Rampage. The show, slated for 29th June 2025 at antiSOCIAL, will see a lineup of bands with the representation of women and the LGBTQ+ community in Indian heavy metal and punk! You can expect some pounding metal grooves, high energy screams, growls, singing and rap, melded with some intense riffage, and a wide variety of genres across five heavy bands.

On the lineup is Mumbai brutal death metal outfit Atmosfear (Ananya Blastphegor - drums), nu/alternative metal band PXP (Pratika - vocals), Mumbai/Pune punk/hardcore band Exit Wound (Debarati Das - drums, Doel R - vocals), Lunatic Fringe (Ananya Blastphegor - drums), and The Mortist (Sera Chitgopkar - guitars and vocals). Tickets for the show are now available on SkillBox.

Rampage 10 lineup insta .png(Download high resolution posters here)

Visible representation of women, queer, transgender and non-binary folx in heavier or alternative genres of music has always been lacking in India. It has been left to the effort of very few promoters to encourage a new wave of fans and musicians alike, especially when the world is bound for a more equality-first system. This edition would aim to let that representation shine through for women, LGBTQ+ and marginalized communities that feel metal music is being gatekept by the men who will quiz you before they respect you, while genres such as metal, punk, and hardcore are mediums to highlight that message even harder.

We hope to see you at another brutal edition of Rampage!

All necessary info here:
Date: 29th June 2025
Time: 8PM onwards
Lineup: Atmosfear, PXP, Exit Wound, Lunatic Fringe, The Mortist
Ticket link: https://sklbx.com/NuQULB0i
Location: antiSOCIAL Mumbai, Lower Parel

