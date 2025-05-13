Swapnil Joshi, Sumeet Raghavan, Shilpa Tulaskar, Santosh Juvekar join Subodh Bhave for the grand finale of BIG FMs Marathi Bioscope Season 3

MUMBAI: Celebrating the vibrant spirit and cinematic brilliance of the Marathi film industry, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated the third season of its iconic show BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave with a grand on-ground event in Pune. Honoring the enduring legacy of Marathi cinema, the evening served as a homage to its cultural impact, bringing together renowned film personalities and devoted fans under one roof. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished stars, including Swapnil Joshi, Sayali Sanjeev, Sumeet Raghavan, Santosh Juvekar, Shilpa Tulaskar and Atharva Sudame amongst others, who joined host Subodh Bhave in commemorating the magic of Marathi cinema.

BIG Marathi Bioscope Season 3 took listeners on a nostalgic journey filled with heartfelt stories, iconic moments and the legendary personalities who shaped Marathi cinema. The grand finale brought this journey to life with engaging conversations and a deep sense of camaraderie, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the industry. It unfolded as a soiree of music and memories, beginning with emotional tributes to legends like the late Sudhir Phadke and Asha Bhosale, setting a nostalgic tone. The atmosphere quickly turned festive with a high-energy Marathi mashup of Ajay–Atul’s iconic hits, performed by talented singers that had the audience dancing along. The evening struck a perfect balance between sentiment and celebration, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "Our audiences have always trusted us to present exceptional content and BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave has been a true testament of that endeavor. With each season, BIG FM has built a deeper bond with listeners who have an unwavering love for Marathi cinema. As we reach the grand finale of Season 3, it’s clear that the show has become a cherished part of listeners’ lives, celebrating the rich legacy of Marathi films. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue strengthening this relationship and creating even more memorable experiences in the seasons to come."

Subodh Bhave took the stage not just to host, but also to share personal reflections on his journey with the show. He engaged the audience through fun contests, trivia quizzes and games, creating a lively and interactive atmosphere. The event beautifully highlighted the emotional connection the show has nurtured with its listeners over the course of its three remarkable seasons.

"Marathi cinema is my passion and what keeps me deeply connected to it is the love and support of my audience. Through the on-ground event, we have had the chance to interact directly with our listeners, making the experience even more personal and meaningful. With the success of this season, I’m confident that the affection and connection we’ve built will continue to grow in the seasons ahead." said Subodh Bhave, actor and host.

With the invaluable support of key sponsors, including Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd as the Presenting Sponsor, Deshpande Eye Hospital & Laser Centre as the Co-powered Partner and B.U. Bhandari, among other esteemed partners, BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave has successfully celebrated the rich legacy of Marathi cinema. The event will be telecasted on Saam TV. This milestone reflects not only the show’s success but also BIG FM’s dedication to delivering content that resonates deeply with local audiences. The radio network is excited to continue building on this legacy, with more editions that will further strengthen its connection with the Marathi film community and its passionate fans.