Song ‘Velle’ from horror comedy Kapkapiii released- a laid-back anthem by music director Ajay Jayanthi

MUMBAI: The much-awaited horror-comedy Kapkapiii has unveiled its first song titled ‘Velle’, and it’s already creating a buzz with its quirky charm and nostalgic vibes. Sung and composed by Ajay Jayanthi—renowned for his work in Thar (2022), Mirzapur (2018), and the upcoming Jigra (2024)—the track offers a breezy ode to post-college laziness and youthful wanderings.
“‘Velle’ came out of thinking about that time right after graduating—figuring things out in the music world, staying up late watching great films and not being productive at all. That’s pretty much what the song is about. It celebrates that window of freedom in terms of time,” says Ajay Jayanthi, reflecting on the personal inspiration behind the track.
Ajay also shared that Velle was one of the first songs he presented to director Sangeeth Sivan and the Bravo Entertainment team. “There was an instant connect! They gave me complete creative freedom. Working with director Sangeeth Sivan was an absolute pleasure—he’s one of those people who instantly puts everyone at ease. I can’t think of a better person to bring out the easy-going vibe of the characters,” he added.
Kapkapiii marks one of the final directorial ventures of the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan and promises a perfect blend of spooky thrills and laugh-out-loud moments. Set around the mysterious misadventures triggered by an Ouija board, the film features an ensemble cast including Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.
Produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Bravo Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios, Kapkapiii is slated for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025.
With ‘Velle’ setting the tone, the film gears up to be a light-hearted entertainer that will haunt you—in all the right ways.
