Radical audio visual experience - Ep.4 at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: Get ready for the 4th edition of antiSOCIAL’s IP: RAVE (Radical.Audio.Visual.Experience) - a boundary-pushing night where sound
and sight collide. This edition takes the experience deeper, transforming the space with immersive bamboo projection mapping that blurs the line between nature and digital art.
Dive into three hours of an intense, sensory-charged journey guided by the genre-defying sounds of Focus Group Radio and
Kibo. Expect pulsating beats, surreal visuals, and a vibe that pulls you into another dimension.
This isn't just a party - it’s a full-body audiovisual ritual.
antiSOCIAL
Mumbai
17th May 2025, Saturday
9:00PM onward
