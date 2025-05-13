Punjabi Singer G Khan set for acting debut in Punjab’s first Zombie Comedy 'Jombieland'

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response for the character posters of Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann, the makers have now released the character poster of G Khan, introducing him as "33." His first look is intriguing, check the poster!

Popular Indian pop musician G Khan, best known for hits like "Got You" (2024), "Jatt Da Na" (2024), "Jee Karda" (2020), "Kall Parso" (2022), and "Blood Report" (2024), is set to make his acting debut with Punjab’s first-ever zombie comedy, Jombieland. The film also features - Kanika Maan, Jassa Dhillon, Angira Dhar, Dhanveer Singh and Guri, and is directed and written by Thaparr. Jombieland is scheduled to release in cinemas on 13th June.

G Khan on his acting debut and his role stated, “Acting is something I’ve always wanted to explore, but I waited for the right project. When I heard the concept of Jombieland, I knew this was it. It’s fresh, funny, and completely out of the box. I’m excited and nervous, but more than anything, I’m grateful for the opportunity to entertain my fans in a whole new way.”

Speaking specifically about Jombieland, G Khan added, “Jombieland is not just a comedy or a horror film – it’s a zom-com (zombie comedy), wild, entertaining ride that brings something new to Punjabi cinema. We’ve put a lot of heart and madness into it. I’m proud to be part of a project that’s breaking boundaries and making history.”

Jombieland is produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under the banner of Next Level Productions.

The film is the first part of a planned trilogy and will be released in five languages – Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – marking a bold new direction for regional Indian cinema.