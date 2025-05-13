RadioandMusic
News |  13 May 2025

Battleground ends with a bang as Rounak Gulia from Abhishek Malhan’s team and Rajat Dalal team’s Nikhil Singh lift the trophy on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: The stage was set, the stakes were sky-high, and emotions ran deep on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, as Battleground came to a powerful close. Standing tall at the finish line were Rounak Gulia and Nikhil Singh, who emerged as the ultimate winners in female and male category respectively. With the guidance of super-mentor Shikhar Dhawan and mentors, Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, Neeraj Goyat, and Rajat Dalal, while testing physical endurance, mental strategy, and emotional resilience, the grand finale was an explosive conclusion to weeks of high-octane drama.

Launched as a one-of-a-kind fitness reality show, Battleground struck a chord with young audiences across the country. The finale week pulled out all the stops, with nail-biting showdowns, shifting alliances, and heartfelt emotional moments that defined the true spirit of the show. From over-the-top tasks to game-changing powerplays, Rounak Gulia from Delhi Dominators and Nikhil Singh from Haryana Bulls, consistently delivered standout performances. In the final stretch, Rounak defeated Nisha in a gripping face-off, while Nikhil outplayed Raja in a clash of titans, both securing their place as ‘INDIA's first ultimate FITNESS SUPERSTAR’.

Abhishek Malhan, who guided his team through the toughest challenges, expressed immense pride, “I’m so proud of Rounak and the entire Delhi Dominators team. Their dedication, camaraderie, and tireless effort made them stand out every step of the way. Rounak has proven that no obstacle is too big when you have the heart to fight. The entire team gave their best, and I couldn’t be prouder to have shared this journey with them.”

Talking about his team’s journey and the show, Rajat Dalal, shared, “This season of Battleground has been nothing short of extraordinary, and watching Team Haryana Bulls evolve through every challenge has been incredibly fulfilling. Nikhil’s win is a proud moment for all of us, but it’s not just about one individual. It’s about the resilience, unity, and hunger that our team showed throughout the season. Battleground gave us a stage, but my team gave it heart. I'm proud of every single one of them for representing Haryana Bulls with such fire.”

Rounak Gulia, sharing her emotions after her hard-earned victory, said, “I’ve given everything to this journey, every ounce of sweat, every second of doubt. But today, standing as the winner, I feel all of that was worth it. A massive thank you to Abhishek Sir for pushing me beyond my limits and teaching me that true strength comes from within. His mentorship shaped me into the competitor I am today. I walked in here as a challenger and I leave as a champion.”

Nikhil Singh, who secured his win in a gripping finale duel against Raja, reflected on his victory, “This journey has been a game-changer for me, not just as a competitor but as a person. The tasks were gruelling, and there were moments when I doubted whether I could make it, but Rajat Sir taught me the value of staying calm under pressure. This win is a tribute to everything I’ve learned, my team’s relentless support, and my belief in myself. It’s truly an unforgettable moment.”

All the episodes of Battleground are streaming now exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available on Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

