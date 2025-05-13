ADR Media launches powerful love anthem with Raj Barman

MUMBAI: ADR Media continues its commitment to emotionally rich music with the release of its latest single, Jaan Vaar Di. Featuring celebrated vocalist Raj Barman and soulfully written and composed by Prashant Ingole known for his evocative writing across films and independent music. The track touches the strings of helplessness that churns our stomach and makes us believe in the power of love at first sight.

Jaan Vaar Di stands out as a high-energy Hindi pop-rock song that captures the overwhelming intensity of an instant connection. The lyrics reflect a moment of emotional surrender and passion. Raj Barman’s expressive vocals bring the narrative to life making the track both hard hitting yet personal.

Continuing ADR Media’s evolving sonic vision, Jaan Vaar Di blends bold instrumentation with lyrical vulnerability, pushing the boundaries of what Hindi pop can sound like. The release exemplifies the label’s growing identity—where scale meets soul, and where every song feels like a short film in itself.

“Jaan Vaar Di is one of those rare songs that came from a place of complete honesty. It stands out because it’s not just about love, it’s about how powerful and overwhelming that first moment can be." - Adhish Rana, co-founder and producer at ADR Media

Available on all major streaming platforms from 8th May - including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Jaan Vaar Di is the latest chapter in ADR Media’s mission to deliver culturally relevant and emotionally resonant stories through music.

With past collaborations featuring iconic artists like Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, Rahul Jain, and Javed Ali, ADR Media continues to shape the future of Indian music and cinema. Through original soundtracks, cinematic releases, and brand-driven narratives, the company is building a catalogue of experiences that stay with audiences long after the song ends.