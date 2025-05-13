“I have always found dance to be one of the most powerful forms of self-expression,” Malaika Arora gets candid at Amazon MX Player’s Realme Hip Hop India Season 2

MUMBAI: Amazon’s free video streaming service, Amazon MX Player, ignites the screen once again with the electrifying one of kind hip hop dance reality series - Realme Hip Hop India Season 2. This season shimmers with even greater intensity as the iconic duo judges, Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, bring a perfect blend of seasoned artistry and magnetic charisma. Every week, underground talent explodes onto the stage, transforming it into a charged arena of rhythm, emotion, and raw intensity. Packed with edge-of-your-seat performances and unforgettable moments, the show continues to strike a chord with audiences across the country.
Making her debut as a judge this season, Malaika Arora spoke about the distinct perspective she brings to the judging panel, “I have always found dance to be one of the most powerful forms of self-expression. It helps express stories in ways that sometimes words cannot. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to witness a wide spectrum of styles, and that exposure has deepened my appreciation for the discipline, creativity, and soul that dancers bring to their art.”
She further added, “With Hip Hop India, I hope to offer a perspective that is tempered with experience but also grounded with empathy. I am not just looking for flawless technique—I am seeking emotion, passion, individuality, and authenticity. As a judge, my role is to uplift, to inspire, and to honor each dancer’s unique journey and voice.”
As rivalries intensify and emotions run high, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 continues to redefine the boundaries of dance competition. New episodes drop every Thursday, only on Amazon MX Player, accessible on the Amazon Shopping App, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.
