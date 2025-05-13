‘Khali Lifafa’- a heartfelt tribute by Sandeep Malik is sure to melt your heart

MUMBAI: This Mother’s Day, filmmaker, writer, and musician Sandeep Malik is set to bring a story to the big screen that speaks straight from the heart. His upcoming film, “Khali Lifafa”, releasing on May 11, 2025, is a moving portrayal of the deep, often unspoken bond between a mother and her child.

Starring Sandeep Malik himself alongside Anjali Rana, and directed by Yogesh Kumar Mishra, the film is based on a real-life story that reflects the emotional cost of distance between parents and their children. Malik, who also wrote the screenplay, describes Khali Lifafa as one of his most personal projects yet.

The film tells the story of a son who moves abroad in search of a better life, leaving behind the woman who raised him with unconditional love. It explores the quiet pain of a mother left alone, and the importance of staying connected to our roots-especially the people who gave us everything without expecting anything in return.

At the center of the film is the soulful song “Mai Re”, sung by Sandeep Malik and written by his mother, Prem Malik. The song, which has already touched millions online with over 3 million views, captures the essence of longing and maternal love that the film so powerfully conveys.

“Khali Lifafa is not just a film—it’s an emotion,” says Sandeep Malik. “It’s my way of honoring mothers everywhere, especially mine. This story is close to my heart, and I believe it will connect deeply with anyone who’s ever felt the love of a parent.”

The film carries a strong message about family values—how, in our pursuit of success, we often overlook the quiet sacrifices made by our parents. It gently reminds us that no matter how far we go, we should never forget those who stood by us from the beginning.

Known for his emotional depth and honest storytelling, Sandeep Malik continues to blur the lines between music and cinema, art and reality. With Khali Lifafa, he hopes to leave a lasting impression on audiences and perhaps inspire more people to pick up the phone and call their mothers.

As anticipation builds, many in the industry are calling this project a defining moment in Malik’s career, one that could shift hearts and conversations, both in and outside the theatre.