RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 May 2025 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

‘Khali Lifafa’- a heartfelt tribute by Sandeep Malik is sure to melt your heart

MUMBAI: This Mother’s Day, filmmaker, writer, and musician Sandeep Malik is set to bring a story to the big screen that speaks straight from the heart. His upcoming film, “Khali Lifafa”, releasing on May 11, 2025, is a moving portrayal of the deep, often unspoken bond between a mother and her child.

Starring Sandeep Malik himself alongside Anjali Rana, and directed by Yogesh Kumar Mishra, the film is based on a real-life story that reflects the emotional cost of distance between parents and their children. Malik, who also wrote the screenplay, describes Khali Lifafa as one of his most personal projects yet.

The film tells the story of a son who moves abroad in search of a better life, leaving behind the woman who raised him with unconditional love. It explores the quiet pain of a mother left alone, and the importance of staying connected to our roots-especially the people who gave us everything without expecting anything in return.

At the center of the film is the soulful song “Mai Re”, sung by Sandeep Malik and written by his mother, Prem Malik. The song, which has already touched millions online with over 3 million views, captures the essence of longing and maternal love that the film so powerfully conveys.

“Khali Lifafa is not just a film—it’s an emotion,” says Sandeep Malik. “It’s my way of honoring mothers everywhere, especially mine. This story is close to my heart, and I believe it will connect deeply with anyone who’s ever felt the love of a parent.”

The film carries a strong message about family values—how, in our pursuit of success, we often overlook the quiet sacrifices made by our parents. It gently reminds us that no matter how far we go, we should never forget those who stood by us from the beginning.

Known for his emotional depth and honest storytelling, Sandeep Malik continues to blur the lines between music and cinema, art and reality. With Khali Lifafa, he hopes to leave a lasting impression on audiences and perhaps inspire more people to pick up the phone and call their mothers.

As anticipation builds, many in the industry are calling this project a defining moment in Malik’s career, one that could shift hearts and conversations, both in and outside the theatre.

Tags
music
Related news
 | 13 May 2025

Battleground ends with a bang as Rounak Gulia from Abhishek Malhan’s team and Rajat Dalal team’s Nikhil Singh lift the trophy on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: The stage was set, the stakes were sky-high, and emotions ran deep on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, as Battleground came to a powerful close.

read more
 | 13 May 2025

Song ‘Velle’ from horror comedy Kapkapiii released- a laid-back anthem by music director Ajay Jayanthi

MUMBAI: The much-awaited horror-comedy Kapkapiii has unveiled its first song titled ‘Velle’, and it’s already creating a buzz with its quirky charm and nostalgic vibes.

read more
 | 13 May 2025

ADR Media launches powerful love anthem with Raj Barman

MUMBAI: ADR Media continues its commitment to emotionally rich music with the release of its latest single, Jaan Vaar Di. Featuring celebrated vocalist Raj Barman and soulfully written and composed by Prashant Ingole known for his evocative writing across films and independent music.

read more
 | 13 May 2025

Radical audio visual experience - Ep.4 at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: Get ready for the 4th edition of antiSOCIAL’s IP: RAVE (Radical.Audio.Visual.Experience) - a boundary-pushing night where sound

read more
 | 13 May 2025

“I have always found dance to be one of the most powerful forms of self-expression,” Malaika Arora gets candid at Amazon MX Player’s Realme Hip Hop India Season 2

MUMBAI:  Amazon’s free video streaming service, Amazon MX Player, ignites the screen once again with the electrifying one of kind hip hop dance reality series - Realme Hip Hop India Season 2.

read more

RnM Biz

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zenareeta unveils new single 'Rhythm of The Ganga' - A danceable exploration of spirituality and modern artistry

MUMBAI: Zenareeta, the innovative pop artist whose work beautifully intertwines contemporary sounds with ancient wisdom, is thrilled to announce the...read more

2
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Launches a Rap Based Campaign Ahead of the launch of Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Fund

MUMBAI: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, India's second oldest asset manager, has launched a new rap song to mark the launch of Canara Robeco Multi Asset...read more

3
Battleground ends with a bang as Rounak Gulia from Abhishek Malhan’s team and Rajat Dalal team’s Nikhil Singh lift the trophy on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: The stage was set, the stakes were sky-high, and emotions ran deep on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, as...read more

4
ADR Media launches powerful love anthem with Raj Barman

MUMBAI: ADR Media continues its commitment to emotionally rich music with the release of its latest single, Jaan Vaar Di. Featuring celebrated...read more

5
Lee Brice announces dates for upcoming 'What You Know About That Tour'

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country artist, Lee Brice, has announced Fall dates for his upcoming What You Know About That Tour. Brice returns to the road...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games