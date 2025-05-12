RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2025 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Zenareeta unveils new single 'Rhythm of The Ganga' - A danceable exploration of spirituality and modern artistry

MUMBAI: Zenareeta, the innovative pop artist whose work beautifully intertwines contemporary sounds with ancient wisdom, is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated single, “Rhythm of The Ganga,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Originally released on May 6, 2025, this vibrant track, inspired by the Bhagavad Gita's concept of Karma Yoga and the voice of Goddess Ganga, has already begun to resonate with listeners, offering a transformative musical experience.

With roots in Advaita Vedanta, Zenareeta's music blends dance beats with profound meaning. Her lyrical inspiration draws from Indian saint poets Meera Bai and Kabir Das, while her musical influences include pop icons Madonna and Celine Dion. “Rhythm of The Ganga” is a celebration of the solitary journey of a spiritual seeker, emphasizing the power of embracing one’s karma through energetic pop melodies and ethereal lyrics.

“I spent three years in deep meditation in isolation, and I emerged ready to face the world,” Zenareeta reflects. “Through this song, I wanted to convey how even a brief moment of meditation amidst a busy life can be transformative. Goddess Ganga was my guiding muse as I crafted this message.”

The single features an upbeat yet introspective tone, merging danceable rhythms with mystical poetry to channel the essence of Mother Nature. The accompanying music video, showcasing Zenareeta's unique dance choreography, will debut on May 6, 2025, providing a visual feast that enhances the spiritual journey captured in the song.

Zenareeta's previous release, “Eye Of The Nile,” has already made waves, amassing over 119,000 views on YouTube and becoming a viral success, with her Hindi version, “Neel Ki Nazar,” racking up an impressive 1.2 million views on Instagram. These achievements highlight her growing influence in the music industry and her ability to connect with audiences on both personal and spiritual levels.

“Rhythm of The Ganga” serves as a gateway to Zenareeta’s upcoming album, where contemporary pop meets timeless wisdom, and her artistic journey continues to evolve. This single is proving to be a key track in showcasing the depth and dynamism of her unique sound.

Experience the musical celebration of spirituality and modern artistry that is “Rhythm of The Ganga.” The track is available now on all major streaming platforms.

