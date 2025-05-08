RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2025 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every bit worth the wait.

The four finalists - Pearl, Boogie Woogie, Coral, and Mad Scientist Monster - along with panellists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke, brought the energy with their wild guesses and big moments.

After Rita Ora kicked things off with a show-stopping opening, Pearl wowed the crowd singing “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” A sweet twist followed, as each finalist received heartwarming calls from loved ones. Pearl’s daughter, Coral’s dad, Boogie Woogie’s daughter, and Mad Scientist Monster’s parents all joined in to cheer them on.

Then came the unmaskings:

• Mad Scientist Monster turned out to be Brian Kelley (guessed correctly by Jenny).

• Coral was revealed as Meg Donnelly (nailed by Rita).

That left the final showdown between Pearl and Boogie Woogie. Before the winner reveal, Boogie Woogie unmasked as Andy Grammer - surprising everyone since no one guessed right.

Finally, Pearl was crowned the champion of The Masked Singer Season 13 - and unmasked as Gretchen Wilson, with Robin Thicke getting the win for his spot-on guess.

As for the coveted Golden Ear Award? It was a tie this season, with both Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke scoring five correct guesses each.

An epic finale that gave fans everything - thrills, chills, and the sweet victory of getting those guesses right!

The masked singer season 13 Pearl music
