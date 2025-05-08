RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2025 19:08

Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early romance. With its infectious melodies and cheerfully honest lyrics, ‘Senti’ taken from DESI TRILL's ‘Brown Is Everywhere Vol. 2’ EP is an irresistible anthem for hopeless romantics, showcasing Natania's signature ethereal vocals and knack for storytelling.

Poised to become a playlist staple for anyone who's ever been swept away by the whirlwind of early love, ‘Senti’ encapsulates that exhilarating moment when a simple attraction blossoms into elaborate fantasies of the future.

Natania elaborates, "Senti is about that initial meeting, where you're already envisioning a future with someone, even without knowing them. It's a celebration of the delightful madness of falling in love and embracing the 'mental' side of being sentimental."

The track's crisp production and catchy hooks create a whimsical yet deeply personal listening experience, highlighting Natania's unique ability to blend vulnerability with playful storytelling.

The accompanying music video elevates ‘Senti’ to new heights, featuring a collaboration with acclaimed Los Angeles-based creative director and artist Aadil Abedi. Renowned for his contemporary interpretations of traditional Arabic calligraphy, Abedi's has collaborated with A-list celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Riz Ahmed and global brands including Apple, Disney, Meta. Shot against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles, the video presents a quirky love story that seamlessly blends Indo-Western fashion with eye-catching pop visuals. Natania captivates in a series of striking, stylish looks, while Abedi's calligraphy adds a unique artistic dimension to the narrative.

Aadil Abedi comments, "Collaborating with Natania was pure magic - it’s the first time I’ve brought my calligraphy into a music video, and seeing music and art merge so seamlessly was incredibly special. Creating the massive set piece allowed my art to breathe and it’s the first time my work has found a home in a music video. Thank you, Natania, for inviting me into your world.”

Shabz Naqvi, Co-Founder, DESI TRILL shares, "Natania is back with another incredible track! She consistently delivers exceptional music, showcasing her talent as both a wordsmith and an artist. 'Senti' is a playful and relatable anthem for lovers of all ages. Natania's ability to blend her cultural roots with a pop sensibility is truly remarkable. Be sure to turn up the volume on this one!"

Following a string of successful releases, Natania continues to solidify her position as a unique voice in the Indian and global pop landscape. She recently appeared on The Smurfs soundtrack alongside DJ Khaled, Cardi B and fellow DESI TRILL artist Subhi on the hit single ‘Higher Love’, marking a career milestone.

