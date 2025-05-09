Moments with mom - 5 heartwarming stories to celebrate Mother's Day

MUMBAI: Regardless of whether you're feeling nostalgic, sentimental, or simply craving heartwarming tales, we've got just the thing! This collection of Moments with Mom—five beautifully crafted stories that celebrate the love, strength, and everyday magic of motherhood. Whether it's laughter shared over a cup of tea or quiet sacrifices that speak volumes, these stories promise to touch your heart and remind you why moms are truly one of a kind.

1. Jalsa - (Amazon Prime Video)

Two mothers from different worlds collide in a heart-wrenching moral dilemma after a shocking accident. With stunning performances by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa captures the fierce, unbreakable bond of motherhood amidst guilt and survival. Experience the intense drama on Amazon Prime Video.



2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To - (Pocket FM)

A fictional drama that captures the life of Anika, who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid. It’s an engaging narrative that showcases the arduous struggles and journey of the mother. Listen to the intriguing story of Anika in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To only on Pocket FM.



3. Mimi - (Netflix)

A light-hearted take on surrogacy with plenty of laughs and tears, Mimi follows a small-town girl who dreams big, only to find her life turned upside down. With Kriti Sanon’s charming performance, this delightful story celebrates unconventional motherhood.



4. Ginny and Georgia - (Netflix)

Get ready for a mother-daughter duo like no other! Georgia, a fun-loving yet fiercely protective mom, and her teenage daughter Ginny, navigate love, life, and secrets in their quirky town. Ginny & Georgia brings laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments- a perfect binge for Mother’s Day for all the mother-daughter duos.



5. Mom - (Zee5)

When justice fails her daughter, a determined mother takes matters into her own hands, unleashing a gripping quest for vengeance and redemption. Sridevi delivers a powerhouse performance in Mom, a riveting emotional thriller that showcases the fierce strength of a mother’s love.