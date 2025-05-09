RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 May 2025 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Moments with mom - 5 heartwarming stories to celebrate Mother's Day

MUMBAI: Regardless of whether you're feeling nostalgic, sentimental, or simply craving heartwarming tales, we've got just the thing! This collection of Moments with Mom—five beautifully crafted stories that celebrate the love, strength, and everyday magic of motherhood. Whether it's laughter shared over a cup of tea or quiet sacrifices that speak volumes, these stories promise to touch your heart and remind you why moms are truly one of a kind.

1. Jalsa - (Amazon Prime Video)

Two mothers from different worlds collide in a heart-wrenching moral dilemma after a shocking accident. With stunning performances by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa captures the fierce, unbreakable bond of motherhood amidst guilt and survival. Experience the intense drama on Amazon Prime Video.
 
2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To - (Pocket FM)

A fictional drama that captures the life of Anika, who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid. It’s an engaging narrative that showcases the arduous struggles and journey of the mother. Listen to the intriguing story of Anika in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To only on Pocket FM.
 
3. Mimi - (Netflix)

A light-hearted take on surrogacy with plenty of laughs and tears, Mimi follows a small-town girl who dreams big, only to find her life turned upside down. With Kriti Sanon’s charming performance, this delightful story celebrates unconventional motherhood.
 
4. Ginny and Georgia - (Netflix)

Get ready for a mother-daughter duo like no other! Georgia, a fun-loving yet fiercely protective mom, and her teenage daughter Ginny, navigate love, life, and secrets in their quirky town. Ginny & Georgia brings laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments- a perfect binge for Mother’s Day for all the mother-daughter duos.
 
5. Mom - (Zee5)

When justice fails her daughter, a determined mother takes matters into her own hands, unleashing a gripping quest for vengeance and redemption. Sridevi delivers a powerhouse performance in Mom, a riveting emotional thriller that showcases the fierce strength of a mother’s love.

Tags
Pocket FM music Singer
Related news
 | 08 May 2025

Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early romance. With its infectious melodies and cheerfully honest lyrics, ‘Senti’ taken from DESI TRILL's ‘Brown Is Everywhere Vol.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every bit worth the wait.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet on fire.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

R for Rabbit and Times Music recreate iconic 'Mumma' song to Remind Mothers: Never Forget Your Dreams

Mumbai: This Mother’s Day, R for Rabbit, India’s leading baby products brand, joins hands with Times Music Brands to present a soul-stirring recreation of the beloved track ‘Mumma’.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

From Reality TV to Bollywood Breakthrough: Abdul Shaikh's journey

Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey.

read more

RnM Biz

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

top# 5 articles

1
Moments with mom - 5 heartwarming stories to celebrate Mother's Day

MUMBAI: Regardless of whether you're feeling nostalgic, sentimental, or simply craving heartwarming tales, we've got just the thing! This collection...read more

2
Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet...read more

3
'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every...read more

4
Blackpink's Lisa faces backlash over Met Gala 2025 outfit featuring Rosa Parks imagery

MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Lisa has landed in hot water after netizens noticed a controversial detail in her Met Gala 2025 ensemble — an outfit that...read more

5
Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games