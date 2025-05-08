From Reality TV to Bollywood Breakthrough: Abdul Shaikh's journey

Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey. Despite not winning the show, he's now achieved an exciting milestone – lending his voice to two songs, "Berang" and "Ishqaa Ishqaa," for Vikram Bhatt's film "Tumko Meri Kasam." Abdul shares his musical roots, transition from reality TV to playback singing, and the creative process behind his Bollywood debut.

Musical Roots and Inspirations

Abdul's musical roots are deeply influenced by his ustaad, Liakat Ali Khan sahab. He's also inspired by foreign artists like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Green Day. Abdul believes that music is a continuous learning process, and he's always looking to absorb new ideas and techniques.

Creative Process

Abdul's experience working on "Berang" and "Ishqaa Ishqaa" was a unique and fulfilling one. He poured his heart out in the recordings, bringing the songs to life with his soulful voice. Collaborating with renowned artists like Neeti Mohan and Prateek Walia was a learning experience, and Abdul gained valuable insights into the craft of playback singing.

Ishqaa Ishqaa and Berang both have distinct emotions—one celebrates love, while the other reflects on cherishing loved ones. How did you approach singing these songs differently?

For "Ishqaa Ishqaa," the focus is on the intense, celebratory feeling of love, so I had to let myself be fully immersed in that passion and energy. I really wanted to channel that sense of euphoria and excitement, almost like a burst of energy that comes with being in love.

On the other hand, "Berang" is much more introspective and reflective. It's about cherishing someone who is no longer around, so the emotion here is more subdued and poignant. I had to tap into that feeling of loss and longing, almost like reliving a memory that brings both warmth and a sense of melancholy. Each song had its own rhythm, mood, and emotional depth that I had to align with, which made it a very unique and fulfilling experience.

You’ve worked with renowned artists like Neeti Mohan and composer Prateek Walia on these tracks. What was the most valuable lesson you learned from these collaborations?

Collaborating with renowned artists like Neeti Mohan and Prateek Walia must have been such a learning experience. I completely agree—working alongside perfectionists definitely pushes you to elevate your own craft. The most valuable lesson I took away was that attention to detail is everything. Whether it’s about nailing a specific vocal tone, understanding the technicalities of sound, or just knowing how to evoke the right emotion, these artists truly exemplify how important it is to refine every element of your performance.

Also, working with them taught me the importance of being adaptable. The way Prateek Walia composes music and Neeti Mohan’s effortless ability to bring a song to life—these are things that come from years of experience. But what’s amazing is the generosity they show in sharing their insights. I learned a lot of little "hacks and cracks" that help make the performance smoother, whether it’s adjusting breath control, timing, or even mental focus during a recording. These lessons will definitely stay with me for life.

Bollywood music is constantly evolving. Berang brings back a soulful, melody-driven sound. Do you think this is a sign of Bollywood returning to its musical roots?

I completely agree !

"Berang" is a beautiful example of how Bollywood is rediscovering its soulful, melody-driven roots. There’s something timeless about the way the melody, arrangements, and composition come together to evoke deep emotions. It feels like a tribute to the rich, classic sound that many of us grew up listening to, yet with a fresh, modern touch that makes it so unique.

People may not have heard music like this in a while, and I think it’s a refreshing change that taps into the emotional depth that Bollywood music is known for. The focus on melody over trends and electronic beats shows a shift back to what truly makes music unforgettable—the soul and the story it tells

The lyrics of Berang, written by Vikram Bhatt, carry a deep message. Did you personally relate to the song’s emotions in any way?

"Berang" seems to tap into a universal feeling of heartbreak and loss, and it’s incredible how your own past experiences allowed you to connect with the song so deeply.

So , its about some things happened in my past experiences so could fit myself in these words and yeah ive sung my heart out.

From “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” to singing for a major Bollywood film, how has your journey been so far? What challenges did you face along the way?

It's been a dream come true. I never imagined I'd get the opportunity to sing for such a big film, let alone two songs with renowned artists. Every day was a challenge, and I've faced numerous failures along the way. But I always approached each song with the mindset that it could be my last chance, which pushed me to give my best. The journey has been tough, with long hours in the studio, late nights, and early mornings for recordings. Despite the struggles, I've made it this far, and it's an incredible feeling."

The road to becoming a playback singer in Bollywood is not easy. Were there moments of struggle or doubt? How did you push through them?

Absolutely, it wasn't easy. I've poured my heart, soul, and body into my craft to reach this point. With over 400 scratches and failures, I've learned invaluable lessons. There were times when I worked tirelessly without pay, just to get my voice noticed by top composers. Those struggles helped me grow as an artist and singer, and I'm grateful for the journey that has shaped me into who I am today.

Your voice has a unique depth and emotion. What inspires your singing style, and how do you keep evolving as an artist?

My Ustaad, Liakat Ali Khan sahab, has been a significant influence on my singing style, particularly in terms of note delivery and expression. I also draw inspiration from foreign artists like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Green Day. I believe music is a constant learning process, and I try to absorb every detail, no matter how small, from the artists I admire. This helps me evolve and refine my craft, ensuring my singing remains fresh and dynamic."

With ‘Ishqaa Ishqaa’ and Berang marking a big moment in your career, what’s next for Abdul Shaikh? Any exciting upcoming projects?

I'm thrilled about an upcoming project with Sandeep Singh sir, the producer behind films like 'Mary Kom,' 'Jhund,' and 'Safed.' We're set to announce the details soon, and I'm really looking forward to it. It's an exciting opportunity, and I'm eager to share more about it with my fans."