RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 May 2025 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

R for Rabbit and Times Music recreate iconic 'Mumma' song to Remind Mothers: Never Forget Your Dreams

Mumbai: This Mother’s Day, R for Rabbit, India’s leading baby products brand, joins hands with Times Music Brands to present a soul-stirring recreation of the beloved track ‘Mumma’. Sung by the legendary Kailash Kher alongside Suhit Abhyankar, the song features refreshed lyrics by Kher and Sanjana Devarajan, and music composed by Kher in collaboration with Naresh, Paresh, and Devarajan. This new version of ‘Mumma’ is more than a tribute — it’s a heartfelt reminder to every mother to honor her own dreams, even as she pours herself into caring for others.

Known for supporting parents through every stage of the parenting journey, R for Rabbit now turns its focus to mothers, encouraging them to rediscover their identities beyond motherhood. The film accompanying the song captures everyday moments of motherhood, quiet sacrifices, unconditional love, and internal transformation culminating in a deeply resonant message: “Don’t lose yourself in this journey.”

Sheveeta Hegde, Head of Times Music Brands, said, “At Times Music Brands, we believe in the power of music to connect, engage, and inspire. We are proud to be able to infuse soul into this meaningful initiative by R for Rabbit. This rendition of the beloved song ‘Mumma’ beautifully captures the emotional depth of motherhood — it’s a message, a tribute, and a call to see mothers for all they are.”

Kunal Popat, Founder of R for Rabbit, shared, “We’ve seen how much mothers give of themselves, this campaign is a gentle nudge to every mom to pause, breathe, and remember she matters too. With Times Music Brands as our partner, we were able to take this message to a deeper emotional space and connect with mothers in a truly meaningful way.”

Kinjal Popat, Co-Founder & COO, added, “This collaboration with Times Music Brands gave us the perfect platform to express a message we truly believe in. Motherhood is beautiful, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of one’s individuality. This song is our tribute to every woman who gives endlessly yet quietly forgets her own dreams.”

Watch the song

Tags
Times Group music Songs
Related news
 | 08 May 2025

Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early romance. With its infectious melodies and cheerfully honest lyrics, ‘Senti’ taken from DESI TRILL's ‘Brown Is Everywhere Vol.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every bit worth the wait.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet on fire.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

From Reality TV to Bollywood Breakthrough: Abdul Shaikh's journey

Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey.

read more
 | 07 May 2025

Katy Perry claps back at viral fake Met Gala pics again! AI strikes for the second year in a row

MUMBAI: Katy Perry’s name lit up social media during this year’s Met Gala but with a familiar twist. For the second year running, AI-generated photos of the pop star strutting the blue carpet went viral, fooling fans and sparking a wave of online buzz.

read more

RnM Biz

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

top# 5 articles

1
Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early...read more

2
'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every...read more

3
Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet...read more

4
From Reality TV to Bollywood Breakthrough: Abdul Shaikh's journey

Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey. Despite not...read more

5
Shaan Stands by Sonu Nigam, calls for patience and tolerance in Music Community

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Shaan has extended his support to fellow musician Sonu Nigam, urging the public to exercise more patience and tolerance when...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games