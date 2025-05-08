R for Rabbit and Times Music recreate iconic 'Mumma' song to Remind Mothers: Never Forget Your Dreams

Mumbai: This Mother’s Day, R for Rabbit, India’s leading baby products brand, joins hands with Times Music Brands to present a soul-stirring recreation of the beloved track ‘Mumma’. Sung by the legendary Kailash Kher alongside Suhit Abhyankar, the song features refreshed lyrics by Kher and Sanjana Devarajan, and music composed by Kher in collaboration with Naresh, Paresh, and Devarajan. This new version of ‘Mumma’ is more than a tribute — it’s a heartfelt reminder to every mother to honor her own dreams, even as she pours herself into caring for others.
Known for supporting parents through every stage of the parenting journey, R for Rabbit now turns its focus to mothers, encouraging them to rediscover their identities beyond motherhood. The film accompanying the song captures everyday moments of motherhood, quiet sacrifices, unconditional love, and internal transformation culminating in a deeply resonant message: “Don’t lose yourself in this journey.”
Sheveeta Hegde, Head of Times Music Brands, said, “At Times Music Brands, we believe in the power of music to connect, engage, and inspire. We are proud to be able to infuse soul into this meaningful initiative by R for Rabbit. This rendition of the beloved song ‘Mumma’ beautifully captures the emotional depth of motherhood — it’s a message, a tribute, and a call to see mothers for all they are.”
Kunal Popat, Founder of R for Rabbit, shared, “We’ve seen how much mothers give of themselves, this campaign is a gentle nudge to every mom to pause, breathe, and remember she matters too. With Times Music Brands as our partner, we were able to take this message to a deeper emotional space and connect with mothers in a truly meaningful way.”
Kinjal Popat, Co-Founder & COO, added, “This collaboration with Times Music Brands gave us the perfect platform to express a message we truly believe in. Motherhood is beautiful, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of one’s individuality. This song is our tribute to every woman who gives endlessly yet quietly forgets her own dreams.”
Watch the song
