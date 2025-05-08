Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet on fire.

On Wednesday, Jackson surprised fans by dropping a slick preview of the upcoming music video, featuring none other than Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The visuals are cinematic, the energy is electric, and the vibe screams global smash.

With rapid-fire cuts and gritty urban aesthetics, the teaser hints at a high-voltage East-meets-East fusion — Mandarin rap colliding with Punjabi swag. Fans are already calling it a certified banger in the making.

Diljit amped up the excitement by reposting the teaser on his Instagram Story, igniting even more buzz across Asia and beyond. This marks a massive cross-cultural collab with global hit potential.

No spoilers, but if this teaser’s anything to go by... Buck is set to bang hard.