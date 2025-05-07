Shaan Stands by Sonu Nigam, calls for patience and tolerance in Music Community

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Shaan has extended his support to fellow musician Sonu Nigam, urging the public to exercise more patience and tolerance when it comes to differing opinions and artistic expression.

Speaking at a recent music event in Mumbai, Shaan called for greater understanding and inclusivity within the music industry. Drawing from his own past experiences, he revealed that he too has faced similar situations where certain performances or viral videos sparked backlash and controversy.

"In such cases, inclusivity and tolerance are key," Shaan emphasized, pointing out that artists often face unfair demands when asked to perform in languages beyond their comfort zone.

When questioned about the current language controversy involving Sonu Nigam, Shaan told IANS:

"It has happened to me too. We've performed in places where videos later went viral for the wrong reasons. But music is a universal language. Often, we listen to songs in languages we don't understand, yet they bring us joy."

He added, "People need to be a little more patient, a little more tolerant. If you've chosen an artist, you know what language they mostly sing in. It's unfair to demand they perform an entire show in a different language. That shouldn't happen."

Clarifying that the issue isn't isolated to Karnataka, Shaan stated, "This is nothing new. It has happened in nearly every state across India. I've faced it in many places myself. We have to endure it - and the show must go on."

For context, Sonu Nigam recently came under fire after an incident during his concert at East Point College in Virgonagar, Bengaluru. When a fan requested a Kannada song, Sonu refused, citing discomfort with the manner of the demand and controversially likened the experience to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

His comments triggered widespread anger among the Kannada-speaking community, prompting a pro-Kannada group to lodge a formal complaint accusing him of promoting linguistic division.