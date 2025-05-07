RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 May 2025 20:09 |  By RnMTeam

Rahul Vaidya sparks controversy after calling Virat Kohli a 'Joker'

MUMBAI: Singer Rahul Vaidya has landed himself in hot water after referring to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli as a “joker” in a series of social media posts. The remark, aimed at Kohli over his recent Instagram controversy involving actress Avneet Kaur, triggered a wave of backlash from Kohli’s massive fanbase.

The controversy began when a like from Kohli’s Instagram account on a post about Avneet Kaur caught public attention. As chatter grew online, Kohli issued a statement clarifying that the interaction was accidental, caused by an Instagram algorithm glitch. The explanation temporarily calmed things down—until Vaidya chimed in.

“Going forward, it might happen that the algorithm likes many photos I didn’t. So, girls, please don’t do PR about it, because it’s not my fault—it’s Instagram’s mistake, okay?”

The singer then doubled down after facing backlash, posting: “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!”

When paparazzi confronted Vaidya about his comments, he attempted to soften his stance:

“I’m also a fan of Virat Kohli, man. I didn’t call him crazy, I called him a joker.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, Vaidya later claimed that Kohli had blocked him on Instagram following the spat. However, he couldn’t resist taking another jab, suggesting that the block might also be an algorithm mishap:

“So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch. The algorithm must’ve told Virat, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Right?”

Tags
Rahul Vaidya Virat Kohli Joker music
Related news
 | 08 May 2025

Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early romance. With its infectious melodies and cheerfully honest lyrics, ‘Senti’ taken from DESI TRILL's ‘Brown Is Everywhere Vol.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every bit worth the wait.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet on fire.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

R for Rabbit and Times Music recreate iconic 'Mumma' song to Remind Mothers: Never Forget Your Dreams

Mumbai: This Mother’s Day, R for Rabbit, India’s leading baby products brand, joins hands with Times Music Brands to present a soul-stirring recreation of the beloved track ‘Mumma’.

read more
 | 08 May 2025

From Reality TV to Bollywood Breakthrough: Abdul Shaikh's journey

Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey.

read more

RnM Biz

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

top# 5 articles

1
Natania collaborates with Aadil Abedi to capture the intoxicating rush of new love in 'Senti'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early...read more

2
'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Finale: Pearl crowned winner, big reveals and golden ear tie!

MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every...read more

3
Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh are dropping 'Buck' on May 9 and the teaser is pure fire

MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet...read more

4
From Reality TV to Bollywood Breakthrough: Abdul Shaikh's journey

Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey. Despite not...read more

5
Shaan Stands by Sonu Nigam, calls for patience and tolerance in Music Community

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Shaan has extended his support to fellow musician Sonu Nigam, urging the public to exercise more patience and tolerance when...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games