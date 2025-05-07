RadioandMusic
News |  07 May 2025 20:46 |  By RnMTeam

Doechii's Met Gala debut overshadowed by viral video showing rude exchange with staff

MUMBAI: Rising singer and rapper Doechii, whose recent hits have been dominating social media, made her much-anticipated Met Gala debut this year. While her bold outfit — featuring tailored shorts, a monogrammed blazer, a mini-purse, and a cigar in hand - earned praise online, it was behind-the-scenes footage that ended up stealing the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

A video has now gone viral, showing Doechii in a heated moment with staff members as she prepared to leave for the event. Determined to keep her look under wraps until her big reveal, the singer was seen leaving an elevator while staff hurried to shield her with a wardrobe screen and umbrellas.

However, what caught the internet’s attention was Doechii’s tone. In the clip, she can be heard snapping at the team, shouting, “Give me another umbrella — now! I need more f****** umbrellas. Move these umbrellas. I don’t want these people f****** seeing me.”

The footage quickly sparked backlash, with many calling out the artist’s behaviour as “rude,” “mean,” and “disrespectful” towards the staff. While her Met Gala fashion moment was lauded, this viral clip has left fans divided.

