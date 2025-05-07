Doechii's Met Gala debut overshadowed by viral video showing rude exchange with staff

MUMBAI: Rising singer and rapper Doechii, whose recent hits have been dominating social media, made her much-anticipated Met Gala debut this year. While her bold outfit — featuring tailored shorts, a monogrammed blazer, a mini-purse, and a cigar in hand - earned praise online, it was behind-the-scenes footage that ended up stealing the spotlight for the wrong reasons.
A video has now gone viral, showing Doechii in a heated moment with staff members as she prepared to leave for the event. Determined to keep her look under wraps until her big reveal, the singer was seen leaving an elevator while staff hurried to shield her with a wardrobe screen and umbrellas.
However, what caught the internet’s attention was Doechii’s tone. In the clip, she can be heard snapping at the team, shouting, “Give me another umbrella — now! I need more f****** umbrellas. Move these umbrellas. I don’t want these people f****** seeing me.”
The footage quickly sparked backlash, with many calling out the artist’s behaviour as “rude,” “mean,” and “disrespectful” towards the staff. While her Met Gala fashion moment was lauded, this viral clip has left fans divided.
MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more
MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more
MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more
MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more
MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more
MUMBAI: Genre-bending singer-songwriter Natania unveils her latest single, ‘Senti’, a vibrant exploration of the dizzying, dreamlike state of early...read more
MUMBAI: Season 13 of The Masked Singer wrapped up with a two-hour finale packed with drama, surprises, and long-awaited reveals - and it was every...read more
MUMBAI: Clear your schedule for May 9, because Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to unleash Buck - and the teaser alone has set the internet...read more
Mumbai: Abdul Shaikh's soulful voice captivated audiences on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, but it was just the beginning of his journey. Despite not...read more
MUMBAI: Veteran singer Shaan has extended his support to fellow musician Sonu Nigam, urging the public to exercise more patience and tolerance when...read more