Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut, and Bollywood stars applaud Indian Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor'

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami, once a Pakistani national and now an Indian citizen, has publicly thrown his support behind Operation Sindoor—India’s precision military strike targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sami declared, “Jai Hind!! #OperationSindoor,” showing his firm backing for the Indian Armed Forces.

Adding a sharp jab, Sami also posted a meme targeting Pakistani news anchors, captioned: “Pakistani TV News Anchors Right Now!! ‘AAAAL IS VELLLL !!!’”

#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/aDCk34tYMf — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 7, 2025

Just days before, on May 4, he had shared a personal encounter on social media, recalling a conversation with Pakistani youths in Azerbaijan:

“Met some very sweet Pakistani boys… They said, ‘Sir, you are lucky you left Pakistan in good time. We hate our army… They have destroyed our country!’ I replied, I knew.”

I replied “ I knew... — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 4, 2025

Bollywood’s big names also stepped forward to salute the military action. Actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her nationalist stand, posted:

“Operation Sindoor: Zero tolerance to terror… 9 terror camps neutralized.”

She also shared heart-wrenching footage from the deadly Pahalgam attack and PM Modi’s vow of retaliation. On Instagram, she prayed for the soldiers:

“May God protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success #operationsindoor.”

Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nimrat Kaur joined in solidarity. Akshay’s post read: “Jai Hind. Jai Mahakaal!” while Riteish declared: “Jai Hind Ki Sena… Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” and Nimrat Kaur added: “United with our forces. One country. One mission.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, Operation Sindoor targeted nine sites that served as terror hubs planning attacks on India. The strikes hit camps in both Pakistan and PoK but carefully avoided Pakistani military facilities, keeping the mission “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

The Ministry said the action was in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali tourist. In its statement, the Ministry stressed:

“We are living up to our commitment — those responsible for the attack will be held accountable.”