SOCIAL celebrates Ankur Tewari and The Ghalat Family!

MUMBAI: Fresh off their electric 8-city ‘Mohobbat Zindabad’ tour across the U.S., Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family return to home turf – and they’re bringing the love louder than ever before!
Join this iconic indie collective for an unforgettable night at antiSOCIAL Mumbai, where heartfelt melodies and a magnetic stage presence come together in an immersive celebration of love, life, and everything in between.
Known for turning everyday emotions into soul-stirring anthems, Ankur Tewari’s music transcends language and borders. Whether you're a long-time fan or a curious first-timer, this is your invitation to be part of a musical movement that’s raw, real, and radiantly alive.
Date: 8th May 2025
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Indie
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Booking Link: https://www.district.in/events/ankur-tewari-the-ghalat-family-the-homecoming-show-may8-2025-buy-tickets?disableSSR=true
MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more
MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more
MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more
MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more
MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more
MUMBAI: K-pop took center stage at the 2025 Met Gala as Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, along with Seventeen’s S.Coups, made striking appearances...read more
MUMBAI: Before stepping onto the iconic Met Gala carpet tonight, Rihanna made headlines by revealing she’s expecting her third child with longtime...read more
MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh brought royal flair to the 2025 Met Gala, making a powerful debut that was equal parts heritage and high fashion. The Punjabi...read more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more
MUMBAI: There wasn’t a red carpet wide enough to contain the energy as stars arrived early at the 2025 Met Gala. The night, themed “Superfine:...read more