SOCIAL celebrates Ankur Tewari and The Ghalat Family!

MUMBAI: Fresh off their electric 8-city ‘Mohobbat Zindabad’ tour across the U.S., Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family return to home turf – and they’re bringing the love louder than ever before!

Join this iconic indie collective for an unforgettable night at antiSOCIAL Mumbai, where heartfelt melodies and a magnetic stage presence come together in an immersive celebration of love, life, and everything in between.

Known for turning everyday emotions into soul-stirring anthems, Ankur Tewari’s music transcends language and borders. Whether you're a long-time fan or a curious first-timer, this is your invitation to be part of a musical movement that’s raw, real, and radiantly alive.

Date: 8th May 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Genre: Indie

Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai

Booking Link: https://www.district.in/events/ankur-tewari-the-ghalat-family-the-homecoming-show-may8-2025-buy-tickets?disableSSR=true