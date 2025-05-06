RadioandMusic
News |  06 May 2025

RUUH and JOH release magical tracks for the latest film 'The Royals'

MUMBAI: Musical duo RUUH and JOH have emerged as a fresh, contemporary voice in the music industry. The siblings have been reigning the charts with their genre-blending music, giving timeless hits one after the other. Recently, they composed viral hits like Yaar Tere Bin, Baatein, Gumshudah, and others. The dynamic composers will yet again spread love in the summer air by delivering groovy romantic ballads for the Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nora Fatehi-starrer The Royals, releasing on one of the biggest OTT platforms this month. 
 
With The Royals, the duo have composed three tracks that capture the essence of romance and unravel the journey of two people falling in love. They are known to merge the characters’ universe with the story, creating a sonic world within the narrative and taking us through a gamut of emotions. 
 
This brotherly duo have created a distinctive sound that uniquely blends their velvety voice and synth-heavy textures with indie pop and disco influences. Dil Deewana is an unabashed expression of love with its raw and vulnerable lyrics, and a mix of retro and disco, which wears its heart on its sleeve. While the love ballad sets a romantic tone, Aadayein Teri is a magnetic, groovy number, a hypnotic blend of desire and mystery with poetic lyricism and pulsating rhythm that conveys unspoken confessions. 
 
With Ecstasy, the dynamic composers underlined the yearning that comes with love. It weaves devotion, desire, and loss in a melancholic sound that is weightless, a complete submission to love, even when it is slipping away. With these three new tracks, they have also remade an iconic RD Burman song, Tu, Tu Hai Wahi, which is already receiving a lot of love from the fans.
 
Talking about composing four magical tracks for The Royals, RUUH said, “When we were brought on for The Royals, the brief was clear—they wanted bangers. Big, bold, royal energy. We pushed our limits, brought in icons like Jubin, Jonita, Neeti, and more. Honestly, it’s the most ambitious soundtrack we’ve done yet.”
 
Adding to that, JOH, the co-composer, reflected on the creative process behind the album, "This wasn’t just another project—it was our chance to go bigger than ever. We knew the ballroom scenes needed drama, sparkle, and that classic disco groove. So we built a soundscape that’s lush, cinematic, and totally new for us. Big risks, bigger rewards."
 
The Royals is a modern-day love story between the successor of a fading riyasat, Aviraj Singh, played by Khatter, and an ambitious startup whizz, Sophia Kanmani Shankar, played by Bhumi. The regal romance packs ambitions, power struggles, conflicts, and, of course, love!
 
The album is now available and streaming on all music platforms.
