Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at Met Gala 2025, teases new music and movie projects

MUMBAI: Before stepping onto the iconic Met Gala carpet tonight, Rihanna made headlines by revealing she’s expecting her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky. In true Rihanna fashion, the pop icon debuted her baby bump in a chic gray ensemble, paired with a fur stole and umbrella, in a photo captured by Miles Diggs and shared on Instagram. When asked on the carpet about Rihanna’s look for the evening, Rocky played it cool, joking, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever’s just gonna really cover her baby bump, you dig?”

The couple, who welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022 and their second, Riot, in 2023, have made a habit of turning big public moments into family announcements. Rihanna famously confirmed her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, grinning as she proudly showed off her bump mid-set.

Meanwhile, fans continue to await her long-promised new album — her first since 2016’s Anti. While the record remains in the works, Rihanna has kept busy with high-profile appearances, including performing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single “Lift Me Up” at the 2023 Oscars, where she earned a Best Original Song nomination. (The win ultimately went to RRR’s “Naatu Naatu.”)

But new Rihanna music is officially on the way — though in an unexpected form. She’ll voice Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs animated film, set to hit theaters on July 18. The movie will feature her cover of Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” along with other new songs.

As for Rocky, he’s also branching out. It was announced today that he’s joining the cast of Spike Lee’s upcoming crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest, alongside Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright. The film, a modern spin on Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, is set in present-day New York. Rocky’s last album, Testing, dropped in 2018, but this new role marks a fresh chapter in his career.