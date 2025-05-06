Met Gala 2025 kicks off with joyful Gospel serenade, celebrating black style With tailored glamour

MUMBAI: There wasn’t a red carpet wide enough to contain the energy as stars arrived early at the 2025 Met Gala. The night, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” opened with an exuberant a cappella gospel performance of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — setting the tone perfectly.

Guests, making their way along the dreamy midnight-blue carpet adorned with daffodils, paused to capture the tuxedo-clad choir breaking into song and dance. The dress code, “Tailored for You,” saw stars reimagine menswear with fresh creativity, not just among co-chairs like the ever-dapper Colman Domingo and F1 icon Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, dressed in a cream suit and matching beret by Wales Bonner and Briony, shared with GQ how his friendship with Vogue’s Anna Wintour blossomed beyond fashion: “She’s really into tennis, so we just connected. We’ve sat for hours just chatting — it’s been so cool.”

Reflecting on his style journey, the Ferrari driver added, “As a teen, I had no money for clothes; it all went to racing. I washed cars for pocket money and thrifted Tommy Hilfiger pieces I saw in music videos. They gave me the confidence to say, ‘This is who I am.’”

Breaking from tradition, the night’s entertainment began before the doors even opened, echoing the theme of the Costume Institute’s landmark exhibit spotlighting 300 years of Black dandy style — and turning the iconic Met steps into a stage for joy and celebration.