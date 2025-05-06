Met Gala 2025, embracing “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” Theme

MUMBAI: Monday night saw fashion’s biggest icons gather in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala, delivering some of their most unforgettable looks yet. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” marked the first Met Gala since 2003 to spotlight menswear, offering a fresh take on sartorial elegance.

Inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest Costume Institute exhibition on the Black dandy, the theme explores how clothing and style have shaped Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora, from history to modern pop culture.

A-list stars like Rihanna, Jennie, Katy Perry, and Cardi B brought their own bold interpretations to the carpet — from sharply tailored suits to extravagant, show-stopping gowns — turning the iconic Met steps into a celebration of heritage, power, and high fashion.