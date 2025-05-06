K-Pop stars Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and S.Coups turn heads at Met Gala 2025 with sleek, daring looks

MUMBAI: K-pop took center stage at the 2025 Met Gala as Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, along with Seventeen’s S.Coups, made striking appearances at fashion’s most exclusive night. Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, this year’s gala celebrated the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Staying true to the evening’s sleek aesthetic, the four global icons rocked darker, minimalist yet bold outfits that made waves across social media. Jennie exuded classic elegance in a tuxedo-inspired dress detailed with pearls and subtle white accents, her look finished with a chic flat hat. Rose opted for all-black drama, stepping out in a plunging Saint Laurent suit with a sweeping train and a statement pendant necklace, marking her grand return to the Met after four years.
Lisa went the daring route, turning heads in a sheer lace top paired with Louis Vuitton logo tights — and no pants — making a bold style statement that quickly went viral. Meanwhile, Seventeen’s S.Coups offered a cultural twist, layering a gray suit under a black overcoat with design elements inspired by Korea’s traditional hanbok, blending heritage with modern tailoring.
The Costume Institute’s 2025 spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” examines 300 years of Black fashion and dandyism, celebrating style as both an art form and a vehicle for cultural identity.
This marked Jennie’s third consecutive year gracing the Met steps, while Rose made her much-anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus. Lisa and S.Coups, with their boundary-pushing looks, further solidified K-pop’s global fashion dominance.
MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more
MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more
MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more
MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more
MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop took center stage at the 2025 Met Gala as Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, along with Seventeen’s S.Coups, made striking appearances...read more
MUMBAI: There wasn’t a red carpet wide enough to contain the energy as stars arrived early at the 2025 Met Gala. The night, themed “Superfine:...read more
MUMBAI: Monday night saw fashion’s biggest icons gather in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala, delivering some of their most unforgettable looks yet...read more
MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh brought royal flair to the 2025 Met Gala, making a powerful debut that was equal parts heritage and high fashion. The Punjabi...read more