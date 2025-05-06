K-Pop stars Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and S.Coups turn heads at Met Gala 2025 with sleek, daring looks

MUMBAI: K-pop took center stage at the 2025 Met Gala as Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, along with Seventeen’s S.Coups, made striking appearances at fashion’s most exclusive night. Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, this year’s gala celebrated the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Staying true to the evening’s sleek aesthetic, the four global icons rocked darker, minimalist yet bold outfits that made waves across social media. Jennie exuded classic elegance in a tuxedo-inspired dress detailed with pearls and subtle white accents, her look finished with a chic flat hat. Rose opted for all-black drama, stepping out in a plunging Saint Laurent suit with a sweeping train and a statement pendant necklace, marking her grand return to the Met after four years.

Lisa went the daring route, turning heads in a sheer lace top paired with Louis Vuitton logo tights — and no pants — making a bold style statement that quickly went viral. Meanwhile, Seventeen’s S.Coups offered a cultural twist, layering a gray suit under a black overcoat with design elements inspired by Korea’s traditional hanbok, blending heritage with modern tailoring.

The Costume Institute’s 2025 spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” examines 300 years of Black fashion and dandyism, celebrating style as both an art form and a vehicle for cultural identity.

This marked Jennie’s third consecutive year gracing the Met steps, while Rose made her much-anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus. Lisa and S.Coups, with their boundary-pushing looks, further solidified K-pop’s global fashion dominance.